Brewers rout Pirates, lose Yelich to virus list

PITTSBURGH – Omar Narvaez homered and had four RBI, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers scored eight runs in the first two innings to roll past the Pittsburgh Pirates for a 9-0 victory on Tuesday night.

Narvaez's two-run homer started a three-run first inning, and his two-run single highlighted a five-run second against Luis Oviedo, who was making his first major league start.

Anderson (3-5) yielded three hits while striking out three and walking one. He has won both starts against the Pirates this season, giving up one unearned run in 13 innings. He is 5-1 against them lifetime.

Miguel Sanchez, Hunter Strickland and Jandel Gustave pitched one inning each to finish the four-hitter, the Brewers' 11th shutout of the season.

Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run single in the second and a solo home run in the ninth for the NL Central-leading Brewers. Narvaez, Tellez, Kolten Wong, Avisail Garcia and Lorenzo Cain had two hits each.

Meantime, Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has tested positive for the coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms.

Yelich and utilityman Jace Peterson were placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Peterson was sidelined due to contact tracing and hasn't tested positive.

Yelich – who has been vaccinated against the virus – will miss at least 10 days from the date of his positive test and Peterson will miss at least seven days.

BRAVES 12, METS 5: In New York, Austin Riley hit a grand slam and a two-run homer to set a career high with six RBI to lead Atlanta.

Ozzie Albies and Abraham Almonte also had two-run homers for the Braves, who have won two of the first three in a five-game series as they chase the first-place Mets in the NL East. Dansby Swanson delivered a two-run double in the first inning to get Atlanta started.

Charlie Morton (10-3) gave up three runs and five hits with five strikeouts over five innings to earn the win.

Jeff McNeil and Brandon Drury each hit a two-run homer for the Mets after they trailed 10-1.

Interleague

CARDINALS 4, INDIANS 2: In Cleveland, Adam Wainwright won in his first appearance at Progressive Field, and Paul DeJong hit a go-ahead homer to lead St. Louis.

DeJong's two-out, two-run drive in the seventh inning put St. Louis in front 3-2. Harrison Bader homered, doubled twice and stole a base as the Cardinals moved back over .500 at 51-50.

Wainwright (8-6) went seven innings and earned his 175th career victory. This was the 33rd stadium he's pitched in during regular-season play.

Wainwright, 39, gave up four hits, including a two-run homer to José Ramírez. He struck out eight and walked two.

Alex Reyes picked up his 24th save in 25 opportunities.