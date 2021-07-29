Reyes' big blast powers Indians

CLEVELAND – Some batters hit for the cycle. Indians slugger Franmil Reyes nearly hit the cyclist.

Reyes homered twice, the first a second-inning blast that bounced out of Progressive Field and almost dinged a bicyclist pedaling on a street next to the park, and Cleveland beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Wednesday.

Reyes' leadoff homer in the second glanced off the pedestrian bridge in left field and landed on the plaza area between the ballpark and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The ball traveled an estimated 446 feet.

The homer got the attention of his teammates who marveled over the distance of the blast while watching from the dugout.

“It's ridiculous,” Indians starter Zach Plesac said. “He sent that ball out of the stadium. I don't think I've ever seen that. That's incredible.”

Reyes said he hasn't hit a ball out of the park during batting practice and was unaware the home run almost hit someone riding a bike. He does take note of the response he sees from his teammates as he rounds the bases after a long home run.

Reyes finished off Cleveland's three-homer inning in the third with his 19th of the season, a 421-foot drive to center.

National League

NATIONALS, PHILLIES, ppd: COVID-19 issues among the Washington Nationals prompted Major League Baseball to postpone their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

The postponement came one day after Nationals star Trea Turner exited the game against Philadelphia in the first inning following his positive test for the virus.

American League

TIGERS 17, TWINS 14: In Minneapolis, Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase each drove in three runs and the Detroit Tigers, despite giving up seven homers and not hitting any, outlasted the Minnesota Twins.

After the Tigers scored eight times in the top of the fourth, Minnesota got six runs in the bottom half, highlighted by Ryan Jeffers' grand slam. Down 13-6, the Twins scored six more in the eighth on Miguel Sanó's second homer of the game and drives by Max Kepler, Brent Rooker and Jeffers.

Haase's three-run double in the ninth gave the Tigers another cushion. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer in the Twins ninth.

The Tigers posted their highest run total of the season and won their second straight game, assuring themselves of at least a .500 finish for the month of July. Since going 8-19 in April, Detroit is nearing its third straight winning month.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 3: In Pittsburgh, Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias hit two-run doubles and Adrian Houser pitched five scoreless innings for the Brewers.

Cain's hit in the fourth inning pushed the Brewers' lead to 3-0. Urias' double came during a three-run sixth that made it 6-0.

Pirates rookie Rodolfo Castro became the first player in major league history to have his first five hits all be home runs after hitting two more long balls Wednesday.

Houser (7-5) allowed two hits while striking out two and walking one. He is 4-0 in his last 11 starts and the Brewers have won each of his last eight outings.