Chicago trades Rizzo to Yankees

The New York Yankees acquired Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo for two minor leaguers Thursday in their second major trade this week for desperately needed left-handed bats.

Chicago will pay the Yankees $5,652,403 as part of the trade, covering all but $202,435 of the remainder of Rizzo's $16.5 million salary, which comes to a prorated share of the $570,500 minimum.

The swap came ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline at 4 p.m. today. Earlier in the day, the Yankees announced they had gotten All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from Texas.

Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBI. The 31-year-old helped the Cubs break their long World Series drought with a championship in 2016.

Both Rizzo and Gallo are left-handed hitters, which the Yankees had been seeking to add to a lineup that was predominantly right-handed.

New York began the day fourth in the AL wild-card chase for two spots and then lost 14-0 at Tampa Bay.

The Yankees sent right-hander Alexander Vizcaíno and outfielder Kevin Alcántara to the Cubs.

Indians help rival White Sox

The Cleveland Indians probably can't catch the Chicago White Sox, so they're helping their AL Central rival. Cleveland traded second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the first-place White Sox for minor-league pitcher Konnor Pilkington – a move that signals the Indians are conceding the division.

Hernandez, 31, is hitting .231 in his second season with the Indians with a career-high 18 home runs and 47 RBI in 96 games.

Pilkington went 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 14 starts at Double-A Birmingham.

Health issues end Francona's season

Cleveland manager Terry Francona is stepping down for the remainder of the season to address lingering health issues.

“I've got to get healthy or I can't do this job,” Francona said Thursday.

Francona, 62, has been wearing a boot on his right foot all season after undergoing toe surgery for a staph infection in February. The toe issue has exasperated his hip problem, which will require surgery.

Francona, who managed only 14 games last season because of health reasons, will have his left hip replaced Monday at the Cleveland Clinic, and after he recovers from that, he'll have a rod inserted into his foot.