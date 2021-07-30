Reds topple Cubs as Votto homers again

CHICAGO – Joey Votto set a Cincinnati Reds franchise record with another powerful show at Wrigley Field, and Kris Bryant was only a spectator in what might have been his last game with the Chicago Cubs.

It was the last game in a Cubs uniform for Anthony Rizzo, who was dealt to the New York Yankees.

Votto went deep for a Reds-record sixth game in a row. That included his six homers in the four-game series against the Cubs that Cincinnati wrapped up with a 7-4 win Thursday, the day before the MLB trade deadline.

“It's cool,” Votto said. “I'm just glad we came out with wins and are playing good baseball. I just want to be a part of that.”

Moments after the final out, 2016 NL MVP Bryant was seen sitting on the bench in the Cubs dugout and staring out at the field that has been his home for all seven of his big league seasons. The 2015 NL rookie of the year was an All-Star for the fourth time this season.

Votto's 20th homer of the season was a two-run shot in the first, when he hit a fastball from Alec Mills (4-4) into the center field bleachers. It was the eighth homer for the 37-year-old first baseman in his six-game streak for a record that dated back to 1900.

Chicago went ahead 3-2 lead before the Reds roughed up Mills in the sixth to go ahead to stay. After loading the bases with no outs, Tucker Barnhart drove in two runs on a soft groundball that went through the middle of the infield for a 4-3 lead.

“There's some tough things laying, kind of heavy on our shoulders, over our heads,” Mills said, referring to the trade deadline. “We're still trying to win ball games, we're still at the end of the day, in the dugout doing what we can to win that day.”

The Reds have won five of their last seven games to stay in second place in the NL Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

“We have a great team that's going to lead us into the latter half of the season and hopefully to a World Series as well,” winning pitcher Luis Castillo said.

The Cubs scored three runs off Castillo (5-10), who had only given up three runs total in his first four starts. Patrick Wisdom hit his 16th home run in the fourth, and Wilson Contreras belted a two-run shot in the fifth.

ROYALS 5, WHITE SOX 0: In Kansas City, Missouri, Carlos Hernandez pitched six scoreless innings, and Salvado Perez homered to lead Kansas City.

Perez put the Royals ahead with his 25th homer, a two-run shot in the first inning off Carlos Rodon (8-5). The Royals catcher hit a game-tying solo shot in the ninth Wednesday night before they won in 10 innings.

Kansas City won three out of four games in the series that ended with a hot matinee. It was 95 degrees at the start of the game, with a heat index of 106 that increased to 109 by the last pitch.

Hernandez (2-1) gave up just four hits, with one walk and four strikeouts.

TIGERS 6, ORIOLES 2: In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera hit two solo home runs, and Casey Mize pitched seven solid innings to lead Detroit.

Cabrera hit career homers Nos. 496 and 497.

Mize (6-5) held the Orioles scoreless until they pushed across an unearned run, the only run he gave up, in the seventh. The rookie right-hander, the No. 1 overall draft pick three years ago, gave up four hits and struck out two in his first victory since June 26, though the Tigers had been limiting his innings since then.

Eric Haase drove in two runs and Jeimer Candelario added three hits, including an RBI triple, for Detroit.