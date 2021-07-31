Dodgers trade for Scherzer, Turner

The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a monster deal for ace Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner, getting the dynamic duo from the Washington Nationals shortly before Friday's trade deadline.

Washington acquired a pair of rookies, right-hander Josiah Gray and catcher Keibert Ruiz, and two minor leaguers, righty Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey.

“Today is heart wrenching as we say goodbye to two of the most accomplished players and two of the best people in our team's history,” Nationals owner Mark Lerner said in a statement.

The deal came with the Dodgers three games behind NL West-leading San Francisco. Los Angeles owns the top spot in the wild-card race, 21/2 games ahead of San Diego.

Scherzer is 8-4 with a 2.76 ERA in 19 starts this season. He also started the All-Star Game for the National League this month.

Ex-Cub Lester heads to St. Louis

In addition to dealing Scherzer, the Nationals also dealt veteran left-hander Jon Lester, who becomes the second experienced southpaw to join St. Louis, which also acquired J.A Happ from Minnesota on Friday.

Lester, 37, was 3-5 with a 5.02 ERA in 16 starts during his first season with Washington. He has won three World Series titles in his 16-year career: two with Boston and one with the Chicago Cubs.

Blue Jays acquire All-Star Berríos

The playoff-chasing Toronto Blue Jays won the pursuit for All-Star pitcher José Berríos, acquiring the Minnesota right-hander for two minor leaguers.

The Twins got infielder/outfielder Austin Martin and righty Simeon Woods Richardson for their top pitcher.

Indians trade away outfielder

Cleveland made its second significant trade in two days, sending outfielder Eddie Rosario to Atlanta for infielder Pablo Sandoval.

Rosario signed as a free agent this winter with the Indians, who signaled surrender in the AL Central on Thursday by dealing second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the first-place White Sox for a minor league pitcher.

Red Sox pick up slugger Schwarber

Former Indiana and Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber was traded from Washington, where he hit 16 home runs in June, to Boston late Thursday.

Schwarber is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury but may be able to play in a couple weeks. The Red Sox plan to look at Schwarber at first base, a position he is unfamiliar with.