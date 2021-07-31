Báez, Bryant join Rizzo as ex-Cubs following trades

It began with Thursday, when the Cubs traded All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees. Chicago telegraphed its willingness to make moves when it sent Joc Pederson to Atlanta on July 15, but the trade of Rizzo was the first sign that the core of the team that ended a century-long championship drought in 2016 was on its way out of Chicago.

The deconstruction of the remnants of the 2016 club accelerated as the deadline approached. Chicago dealt Javier Báez along with Trevor Williams and cash to the New York Mets on Friday for outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Then there was the decision to move 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant, who will become a free agent after the season. He was shipped to San Francisco just minutes before the deadline for two minor leaguers. That was hours after closer Craig Kimbrel, who was not part of the 2016 team, was traded across town to the White Sox for infielder Nick Madrigal and pitcher Codi Heuer.

“Did a lot of special things in front of a fan base that did not see a World Series in 108 years,” Rizzo said. “Those moments will never be taken away. The joy that our core group and the team the last six, seven years in Chicago brought a lot of joy to people, not only in Chicago but I feel around the country. We were an easy team to root for.”

The Cubs' fire sale, which became all but inevitable after an 11-game losing streak knocked the team out contention before the All-Star break, also included a trade that sent outfielder Jake Marisnick to the Padres in exchange for TinCaps pitcher Anderson Espinoza, who pitched for Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

Espinoza had been the top prospect in Fort Wayne. Espinoza, 23, was 0-1 with a 5.02 ERA in 12 starts with the TinCaps this season.

The trades of Bryant and Baez netted Chicago three highly touted prospects: Crow-Armstrong (a 2020 first-round pick), Caleb Kilian (a Double-A pitcher) and Alexander Canario (a Low-A outfielder with big power).

Kilian and Canario came from the Giants in the trade for Bryant. The Cubs found a willing suitor for the third baseman in San Francisco because Giants third-sacker Evan Longoria has been out since June 5 after a collision with shortstop Brandon Crawford.

Bryant, 29, is batting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBI. He is a four-time All-Star and was the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year, when he led the Cubs to the postseason for the first time since 2008.

Báez is headed to the opposite coast, where he can team up with longtime friend Francisco Lindor to form one of the best defensive middle infield combinations in the majors. Báez will play shortstop, at least until Lindor returns from an oblique injury in mid-to-late August.

“We think he adds a lot – brings a ton of energy to our team,” Mets acting general manager Zack Scott said. “Knows how to win, knows how to do a lot of things to help us win. Plays elite defense, and baserunning and power.”

Báez, a two-time All-Star and 2020 Gold Glove winner can become a free agent after the season. He is batting .248 with 22 home runs and 65 RBI.

Bryant, Rizzo and Baez were all key members of a Cubs team that made the postseason in four consecutive years (2015 to '18) for the first time in franchise history. Chicago also won the NL Central in 2020.

“I want to personally thank Anthony Rizzo, Javy Báez and Kris Bryant,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. “Together they played critical roles for one of the most successful runs in Chicago Cubs history. They each secured a place in the hearts of Cubs fans everywhere. While their days taking the field together as Cubs have come to an end, they gave us memories we will hold forever.”

The Cubs got their only major-league players, Madrigal and Heuer, in return for Kimbrel. Madrigal, the 2018 No. 4 overall pick, is out for the season with a torn hamstring but was batting .305 before his injury.

Heuer, 25, was lights-out in 2020, but has struggled this season, with a 5.12 ERA.

Kimbrel is the active leader in saves. He has a 0.49 ERA in 39 appearances this season.