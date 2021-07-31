Nationals top Cubs after each traded away stars

WASHINGTON – Josh Bell and Luis García homered, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Chicago Cubs 4-3 Friday night, hours after both franchises completed trade deadline teardowns.

The cores of two recent World Series champions – Chicago in 2016, Washington in 2019 – were scattered to various contenders as both teams acknowledged the need to rebuild. Both did a thorough job, with Washington dealing eight veterans in six trades in a two-day span. Chicago also made a half-dozen trades in the 24 hours before the deadline.

By the time the weekend series began just hours after the deadline, Cubs mainstays Javier Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo had been dealt. So had Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner.

In their stead were revamped lineups, as well as opportunities, both Friday and for the rest of the season.

García, a 21-year-old second baseman likely to receive extensive playing time with Turner dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers, promptly took advantage with a solo homer off Chicago's Jake Arrieta (5-10) in the second inning.

So did Paolo Espino (3-2), who Washington did not name as the night's starting pitcher until after its roster overhaul. Espino pitched a career-high 51/3 innings, yielding his only run on Rafael Ortega's double in the third. He gave up four hits while striking out six for his first victory since June 28.

REDS 6, METS 2: In New York, Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, putting the Cincinnati star within one of the major league record, as the Reds won.

Votto hit a 2-0 pitch from New York Mets reliever Drew Smith over the center-field fence at Citi Field to give the Reds a 3-1 lead.

Votto, serenaded with chants of “Over-rated!” earlier in the evening, seemed to enjoy a leisurely trot around the bases before he flexed and pointed to the name on the back of his uniform while nearing the Cincinnati dugout. Votto has 21 home runs this season.

Reds second baseman Jonathan India hit two home runs to give him 10 on the season.

BLUE JAYS 6, ROYALS 4: In Toronto, Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot and the Blue Jays made a triumphant return to Toronto after almost two years away from home.

George Springer had three hits and an RBI in his first home game north of the border as the Blue Jays played at Rogers Centre for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019, an 8-3 win against Tampa Bay.

Displaced from Canada because of border restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the Blue Jays played the bulk of the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo, New York, the home of their Triple-A affiliate. They began the 2021 regular season playing at their spring training home in Dunedin, Florida, before moving back to Buffalo in June.

On July 16, the Canadian federal government granted the Blue Jays an exemption to the ongoing border restrictions, allowing the team to return home.

A vocal crowd of 13,446 sounded more like 50,000 while chanting “Let's go Blue Jays” as the players ran in from center field before the game, passing through lines of flag-waving health care workers. Fans stood and cheered as closer Jordan Romano faced Jarrod Dyson for the final out, and roared in approval when third baseman Santiago Espinal ended the game with a running barehanded catch in short left.

ORIOLES 4, TIGERS 3: In Detroit, Matt Harvey extended his shutout streak to 181/3 innings, and Pedro Severino homered twice to lead Baltimore.

Harvey (6-10) gave up six hits in 61/3 innings without walking a batter. The right-hander struck out five and pitched a third straight scoreless start for the first time in his career.

Cole Sulser pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Tarik Skubal (6-10) took the loss, giving up four runs and seven hits in 52/3 innings. The left-hander struck out four and allowed three home runs for the second straight start.