Indians rally to get win over White Sox

CHICAGO – White Sox rookie Seby Zavala hit the first three home runs of his career, including a grand slam, but the Cleveland Indians rallied to beat Chicago 12-11 on Saturday night.

Austin Hedges, Owen Miller and Amed Rosario homered to help Cleveland overcome a five-run deficit.

Zavala became the first player in big league history to hit his first three career home runs in the same game, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The 27-year-old catcher played his 18th game in the majors – he was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on July 6 to replace the injured Yasmani Grandal.

Batting ninth in the lineup, Zavala hit a solo homer in the third off Triston McKenzie. Zavala connected for a grand slam off McKenize in the fourth for a 6-1 lead and a solo drive against Bryan Shaw in the seventh.

With a chance to become the 19th player to hit a record-tying four homers in a game, Zavala singled in the eighth and finished with six RBIs.

Brian Goodwin and Adam Engel also homered for the White Sox, who lead the second-place Indians by eight games in the AL Central despite winning just three times in their last 10 games.

The Indians totaled nine runs in three straight innings to take the lead. Justin Garza (1-0) threw two scoreless innings. Emmanuel Clase got five outs for his 13th save.

American League

BLUE JAYS 4, ROYALS 0: In Toronto, George Springer hit two home runs, Alek Manoah pitched seven dominant innings and Toronto beat Kansas City for its third straight victory.

Activated off the 10-day injured list before the game, Manoah (3-1) allowed just two singles. The rookie right-hander hadn't pitched since July 9 after slipping on the dugout steps and hurting his back in Toronto's first series following the All-Star break.

Reliever Ryan Borucki got two outs in the eighth and Adam Cimber finished by striking out four straight batters. Mike Minor (8-9) was the loser.

ORIOLES 5, TIGERS 2: In Detroit, John Means struck out six in six strong innings and Maikel Franco homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Saturday night.

Means (5-3) gave up one run on four hits and recorded his first victory since May 5. The left-hander was making his third start since going on the injured list in early June with a left shoulder strain.

Eric Haase hit his team-high 18th homer for the Tigers.

Detroit starter Matt Manning (2-4) gave up five runs, two earned, on seven hits in 52/3 innings.

National League

CUBS 6, NATIONALS 3: In Washington, Kyle Hendricks earned his major league-leading 13th victory and Rafael Ortega homered for the Chicago Cubs.

Hendricks (13-4) won his 11th straight decision in a 15-start stretch. He was part of the franchise's 2016 World Series championship, is signed through 2023 and is one of the team's most recognizable remaining players.

The right-hander pitched seven innings, allowing a run on four hits while striking out three.

Joe Ross (5-9) allowed five runs in 41/3 innings for Washington, which lost for the first time since completing a deadline sale of their own that shipped out Max Scherzer, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner, among others.

Kyle Ryan worked the ninth for his first save.