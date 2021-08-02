White Sox defeat Indians in 9th

CHICAGO – Brian Goodwin homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Goodwin hit a 3-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren (2-4) over the wall in right for his sixth home run of the season.

Liam Hendriks (5-2) gave up just one hit in the ninth to complete a scoreless six-inning stint by the Chicago bullpen. Reynaldo Lopez gave up one hit in three innings followed by Aaron Bummer and Craig Kimbrel, who each worked a hitless inning.

Chicago won two of three in the series to extend its AL Central lead to nine games.

“That's really the most important part, to get the series and get the win,” Goodwin said. “Give them props for coming out and playing us tough, but that was the biggest part, getting the wins.”

Myles Straw, who was acquired just before Friday's trade deadline, homered for the Indians.

“There's a comfort with him,” interim manager DeMarlo Hale said. “He's fit right in, really. And it's good to see him aid and help pretty quickly.”

A day after he became the first major league player to hit his first three homers in a game, White Sox rookie catcher Seby Zavala was hitless in two at-bats and also walked.

TIGERS 6, ORIOLES 2: In Detroit, Eric Haase hit a two-run double in a three-run first inning as Detroit earned a split of the four-game series.

The Tigers improved to 30-24 at home this season. The Tigers tied a major league record with 59 home losses in 2019, baseball's most recent full season.

Detroit's Tyler Alexander fell behind 2-0 after four batters but didn't allow another run in four innings of work. Erasmo Ramirez (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his first major league win since Sept. 3, 2018, when he beat the Orioles as a member of the Seattle Mariners.

The Orioles didn't score after a two-run first.

National

NATIONALS 6, CUBS 5: In Washington, Yadiel Hernandez's solo shot in the ninth inning – his second homer of the day – gave Washington the victory.

Hernandez's four-hit day helped the Nationals overcome three home runs by the Cubs' Rafael Ortega. Washington took two of three in this series following trade deadline sell-offs that scattered many of the players who helped both teams win the World Series recently.

Ortega tied a franchise record for homers in a game, leading off with a shot to right-center before adding two-run blasts in the sixth and eighth. He was the first Cub with a three-homer game since Kris Bryant on May 17, 2019, also against the Nationals.

Bryant, Javier Báez and Anthony Rizzo were among those traded by Chicago. The Nationals dealt away Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and others as part of their roster teardown. Those departures mean opportunities for players like Hernandez, a 33-year-old Cuban who only made his major league debut last year and was largely a reserve this season.

REDS 7, METS 1: In New York, rookie Max Schrock went 5 for 5 with a home run while giving All-Star Joey Votto a break to lead Cincinnati.

Making his first major league start at first base, the 26-year-old Schrock – who's also made a relief pitching appearance this year – filled in admirably for the Reds star. Schrock scored three runs and drove in two.

Votto got a rest from manager David Bell a day after his seven-game home run streak came to an end.

Tyler Stephenson and Kyle Farmer each drove in runs for the Reds, who matched a season high by moving six games over .500.