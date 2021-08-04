Miggy homer helps lift Tigers

DETROIT – Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th home run and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Cabrera added a single, giving him 2,944 career hits and moving him one ahead of Frank Robinson for 36th place all-time.

The Red Sox have lost a season-high five straight games, including an 0-4 start to a 10-game road trip.

Tigers starter Wily Peralta allowed two runs on six hits in 42/3 innings, and five relievers combined to shut out the Red Sox in the final 41/3 innings.

Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 12th save in 13 attempts.

Garrett Richards (6-7) took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in four-plus innings.

Boston took a 1-0 lead in the first, thanks to two defensive mistakes by the Tigers. With two out, Xander Bogaerts hit a grounder to third that Jeimer Candelario juggled before throwing widely to first. J.D. Martinez followed with a single to right, and Bogaerts scored easily when Robbie Grossman couldn't pick the ball up cleanly.

Hunter Renfroe led off the second with his 17th homer of the year, and Cabrera did the same thing in the bottom of the inning.

The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth. Richards struck out Eric Haase, but Harold Castro hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-2.

Boston had two on with two out in the fifth when Kyle Funkhouser (5-1) replaced Peralta and struck out Alex Verdugo.

Akil Baddoo gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead with an RBI double in the fifth, ending Richards' night.

BLUE JAYS 7, INDIANS 2: In Toronto, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings in his first start for Toronto on Canadian soil and George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered to lift the Blue Jays to the win.

The Korean left-hander didn't disappoint the crowd of 14,270, retiring the first six batters and striking out eight to help the Blue Jays win for the fifth time in six games since moving back north of the border last Friday.

Ryu (11-5) allowed two runs and seven hits, and walked none.

Right-hander Rafael Dolis worked a perfect eighth and left-hander Ryan Borucki finished with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Interleague

TWINS 7, REDS 5: In Cincinnati, Jorge Polanco delivered a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning, lifting Minnesota to victory.

Heath Hembree (2-6) walked the first two Minnesota batters before striking out Brent Rooker. Polanco fouled off four two-strike pitches before connecting on a liner just inside the foul pole in right field.

Mitch Garver had a three-run homer in the fifth for the Twins, who had lost four of their previous five.

Danny Coulombe (2-1) got the final out of the eighth. Alex Colomé allowed a single and walk to start the Cincinnati ninth before finishing for his third save and first since April 7.

The Reds are trying to keep pace with NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which started the day 71/2 games ahead.