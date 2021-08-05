Reds top Twins in push for playoffs

CINCINNATI – Luis Castillo pitched six effective innings, Tyler Stephenson homered to give the Reds a cushion they ended up needing, and Cincinnati held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Wednesday.

Jonathan India had three hits and Joey Votto drove in two runs for the Reds, who are hoping to make up ground in the playoff chase during a six-game homestand against last-place teams.

“We've got the Pirates coming,” Stephenson said. “These are important games ahead.”

Castillo (6-10) allowed Jorge Polanco's first-inning solo homer but settled in nicely from there, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out seven to win his third straight start.

“Early on, he had trouble locating his changeup, but after that, he settled in and made pitches when he needed to, which was awesome,” said Stephenson, the catcher.

Stephenson went deep to the batter's eye in left-center to give the Reds a 6-1 lead in the seventh.

“Obviously, we would've liked to have held the score the way it was after the home run,” Stephenson said. “It just kind of fell in that way.”

The Twins then sent nine batters to the plate in a four-run eighth. Trevor Larnach drove in two with a double, Miguel Sanó had an RBI double and Ryan Jeffers added a run-scoring single.

Michael Lorenzen came in for a five-out save, his first of the season after making just one appearance over the first three months because of injuries.

“It's just fun, honestly, competing,” Lorenzen said. “Doesn't matter the inning, doesn't matter the situation. I didn't realize we were only up one. I don't know when I realized it.”

Twins rookie Charlie Barnes (0-2) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings in his second career start.

The Reds scored all their runs with two outs. They strung together three run-scoring hits to take a 4-1 lead in the third. Votto followed Kyle Farmer's RBI single with a two-run double and scored on Stephenson's single.

“We've got to find a way to finish innings,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That's a fact.”

American

BLUE JAYS 8, INDIANS 6: In Toronto, George Springer had four hits, including the 42nd leadoff home run of his career and Steven Matz pitched six shutout innings to lift Toronto.

Springer connected on J.C. Mejia's first pitch for his 13th homer of the season. He singled and scored in the second, hit a two-run double in the third and singled again in the fifth. Needing a triple to complete the cycle, Springer flied out in the eighth.

Springer, who went deep in his first at-bat during Tuesday's 7-2 win, homered on the first pitch of a game for the second time this homestand. He also did it last Saturday against Kansas City's Mike Minor.

The Blue Jays have hit 163 home runs this season. Toronto began the day tied with San Francisco for the major league lead.

RED SOX 4, TIGERS 1: In Detroit, Eduardo Rodriguez struck out 10 in five shutout innings and Boston snapped a five-game losing streak.

Rodriguez (8-6) allowed two hits and four walks in helping Boston end its longest losing streak of the season. J.D. Martinez, Enrique Hernandez and Jarren Duran homered for the Red Sox.

Boston pitchers struck out 18 batters, with Matt Barnes getting two as he pitched a perfect ninth for his 24th save in 28 chances.

Casey Mize (6-6) gave up four runs on seven hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out three and allowed all three Boston homers.