3-run homers by Suárez, Votto lift Reds to victory

CINCINNATI – Eugenio Suárez and Joey Votto hit three-run homers in Cincinnati's six-run second inning, powering the Reds to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Jonathan India also went deep and pitcher Sonny Gray (4-6) helped himself with two hits as second-place Cincinnati gained a half-game on idle NL Central-leader Milwaukee and a full game on San Diego, which has a three-game lead over the Reds for the second wild-card slot. The Brewers lead Cincinnati by seven games.

The Reds sent 11 batters to the plate against Wil Crowe (3-6) in the second, but only two of their runs were earned after second baseman Wilmer Difo was charged with an error. Suárez, batting .176 going into the game and hitting eighth for the first time since 2019 and eighth since joining the Reds in 2015, followed by going to opposite field with a shot to right field.

Votto, who hit at least one homer in a franchise-record seven straight games during the last week of July, added a two-out homer that cleared the right-center field fence above the 370-foot marker.

ROCKIES 6, CUBS 5: In Denver, Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run drive in the fifth inning, and Colorado hung on to beat Chicago.

Sam Hilliard and Connor Joe also homered and Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two singles for the Rockies, who took two of three from the Cubs.

Willson Contreras hit a two-run double in Chicago's four-run fifth. The Cubs concluded their six-game trip with a 2-4 mark after a series of trade deadline deals that saw the departure of stalwarts Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez.

The Cubs pulled within a run in the sixth on David Bote's double and Frank Schwindel's RBI single off Tyler Kinley (2-2), but the Rockies bullpen shut down the Cubs the rest of the way. Daniel Bard earned his 17th save.

American

TIGERS 8, RED SOX 1: In Detroit, Victor Reyes tripled twice and drove in three runs and Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings for Detroit in the win.

Skubal (7-10) allowed five hits and struck out four. He had surrendered six home runs in 102/3 innings during his last two starts.

“I wanted to attack these guys, especially up in the zone with the fastball and then just keep them off-balance with everything else,” Skubal said. “They're a really good fastball hitting team, especially in fastball counts.”

Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. He departed the game prior to the third with a bruised left elbow after getting hit by a pitch.

Jonathan Schoop contributed two hits and two RBIs for Detroit.

Detroit took two of three from Boston.

BLUE JAYS 3, INDIANS 0: In Toronto, Bo Bichette homered and drove in all three runs and Ross Stripling pitched six sharp innings to win his second consecutive start as Toronto blanked Cleveland.

Toronto (57-49) won for the sixth time in seven games since returning north of the border last week and moved a season-best eight games above .500.

Bichette hit a two-run homer in the fourth, his 20th, and added an RBI single in the sixth. Both hits came off Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie (1-5).

Stripling (5-6) beat Kansas City as the Blue Jays returned to Rogers Centre last Friday, snapping a four-start winless stretch.