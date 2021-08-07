White Sox blow big lead, beat Cubs in 10

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox had prized reliever Craig Kimbrel on the mound with a three-run lead and a win they needed in sight.

They managed to come out on top. But only after things took one wild turn.

Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer, and the White Sox regrouped after Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team to beat the rebuilding crosstown Cubs 8-6 Friday at Wrigley Field.

“Fans understand the heart of this club is really, really strong, beating all the time,” manager Tony La Russa said. “Very tough. It's a shame we have to prove it like this today, but that was the difference.”

Goodwin, who came in to run for Eloy Jiménez in the sixth, broke a 4-all tie with his opposite-field drive to left against Manuel Rodríguez (0-2). Pinch hitter Gavin Sheets and Tim Anderson added RBI singles to make it 8-4.

The Cubs cut it to 8-6 in the bottom half on Frank Schwindel's two-run drive against Garrett Crochet. But the left-hander retired the next three batters.

Liam Hendriks (6-2) got four outs in relief. He whiffed Ian Happ swinging at a 2-2 fastball with a runner on second to end the ninth, and the White Sox came away with the win after losing nine of 14.

The AL Central leaders were sailing along with a 4-1 lead after Lance Lynn pitched into the seventh and Cesar Hernandez homered.

The game turned when Kimbrel came in to start the eighth. The eight-time All-Star was dealt to the South Side from the Cubs as part of a selloff that also saw Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez get traded prior to the July 30 deadline.

Kimbrel came in with numbers La Russa described as “so otherworldly,” including a 0.47 ERA that was the lowest among major league relievers. But he gave up singles to Matt Duffy and Schwindel before Andrew Romine tied it with a three-run shot to right on a 3-2 fastball, his first homer since he hit four for Detroit in 2017.

INDIANS 6, TIGERS 1: In Cleveland, Cal Quantrill kept Miguel Cabrera in the ballpark as he nears 500 home runs and shut down the rest of Detroit's lineup for seven innings.

Quantrill (3-2) struck out a career-high 10 and gave up four singles. He retired 15 in a row after giving up a pair of back-to-back hits in the first inning.

Blake Parker gave up a run to the Tigers in the ninth before Emmanuel Clase came on with the bases loaded and struck out two for his 15th save.

REDS 10, PIRATES 0: In Cincinnati, Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBI in his return from the injured list to spark Cincinnati.

Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer, Jesse Winker and Jonathan India each hit solo homers and the Reds moved within three games of the Padres for the second NL wild card spot.

Reds starter Wade Miley (9-4) gave up only six hits through seven innings.