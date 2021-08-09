Reds sweep away Pirates

CINCINNATI – Tyler Mahle struck out 10, Kyle Farmer delivered another key hit and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Sunday for a four-game sweep.

Nick Castellanos added a double and scored as playoff-chasing Cincinnati continued its dominance of the Pirates, improving to 9-1 against them this season. Dating to last season, the Reds have won 13 of 14 games from Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati is a season-high 10 games over the .500 mark.

Mahle (9-3) gave up six hits without a walk in seven innings. He pitched seven innings for just the third time this season.

“I didn't make a lot of mistakes,” Mahle said. “I didn't walk guys. Getting to the seventh is good for team. The bullpen had two good innings. We were pounding the zone and got soft contact.”

Mahle fanned six through the first three innings, giving up only a soft single by Ke'Bryan Hayes. He retired nine straight before Bryan Reynolds doubled and scored on Anthony Alford's single in the fourth.

“Tyler has had games where he got better as the game went on and this was one of them,” Reds manager David Bell said. “The way he competes is what sets him apart.”

The Reds handed Mahle the lead when Farmer had an RBI double off Bryse Wilson (2-5) to cap a three-run fourth.

INDIANS 7, TIGERS 5: In Cleveland, Bradley Zimmer hit a tie-breaking home run in the seventh inning to lead Cleveland.

The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, who has 498 homers, didn't play as part of manager A.J. Hinch's plan to help his slugger get through the season. The Tigers are off today, and Cabrera will return to the lineup Tuesday in Baltimore.

Derek Hill's first major league home run in the second inning helped Detroit build a 5-2 lead, but Cleveland rallied and went ahead on Zimmer's two-run homer off Erasmo Ramírez (1-1).

Myles Straw reached on a one-out single, and Zimmer hit a 1-1 pitch to the seats in right for his third homer of the season.

Owen Miller also homered for the Indians, who scored three unearned runs in the fourth thanks to a throwing error by shortstop Zack Short.

Bryan Shaw (5-5) pitched a scoreless seventh. Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his second save of the series and 16th of the season.

WHITE SOX 9, CUBS 3: In Chicago, Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, as the White Sox secured their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012.

Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit Zach Davies hard in a five-run first inning. The outburst put the AL Central leaders ahead early on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic ballpark.

Anderson also finished with three hits as the White Sox won their fourth straight and moved 101/2 games ahead of second-place Cleveland.

The Cubs have dropped four straight and 10 of 12.

Dylan Cease (9-6) labored, but got through five innings and won for the first time in three starts against his former team. The right-hander gave up three runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out 10.