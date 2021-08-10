Ramírez helps Indians end Reds' 5-game win streak

CLEVELAND – José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple to lead the Cleveland Indians to a 9-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Wilson Ramos also hit a two-run homer, Amed Rosario was 4 for 5 with an RBI and Cleveland used five pitchers in a planned bullpen game to end Cincinnati's five-game winning streak.

Matt Garza (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings. The right-hander was the Indians' second pitcher and worked the third and fourth, striking out three.

Luis Castillo (6-11) gave up eight runs – including two homers – in 31/3 innings. The right-hander lost for the first time since June 20, a span of nine starts.

Bradley Zimmer hit a 471-foot homer to center field leading off the seventh and drove in two runs.

The game was the makeup of a rainout at Progressive Field on May 9, a series that began with Reds left-hander Wade Miley pitching a no-hitter. The teams split their six interleague games this season, so Cleveland retained the Ohio Cup for the seventh straight year.

The game was played in a steady rain for several innings.

Ramos' two-run homer in the second broke a 1-all tie.

Ramírez's third-inning triple gave Cleveland a 4-1 lead. His 25th home run in the fourth pushed the lead to 8-1.

Rockies say fan wasn't yelling racial slur

The Colorado Rockies said a fan who was suspected of repeatedly yelling a racial slur at Florida outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually hollering at “Dinger,” the club's purple, polka-dotted dinosaur mascot.

The team said Monday that fans who were seated nearby contacted the club in defense of the fan after it put out a statement saying it was disgusted by epithets hurled at Brinson when he was up in the ninth inning of Colorado's 13-8 victory Sunday.

The club then contacted the fan, who explained it was just a big misunderstanding and that he was only trying to get the attention of Dinger, who was two sections over.

The Rockies did not identify the fan.

The Rockies condemned the suspected conduct in a statement released Sunday night.

CUBS-BREWERS, ppd.: In Chicago, the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field was postponed because of rain.

The game has been rescheduled for today as part of a split doubleheader. The first game will start at 1:20 p.m., followed by the second game at 7:05 p.m.

The game was called one hour, 38 minutes after the scheduled start.