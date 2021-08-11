Brewers open double-header with win over Cubs

CHICAGO – Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Willy Adames and Lorenzo Cain also went deep for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who are a major league-best 35-19 on the road.

Peralta (9-3) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The All-Star right-hander struck out eight and walked two on a sweltering afternoon.

“I thought Freddy pitched really well,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “The conditions were difficult. He probably ran out of gas in a spot he usually doesn't because of the heat.”

Devin Williams got the final three outs for his second save after loading the bases with one out in the seventh. Williams struck out Patrick Wisdom and Greg Deichmann to end it.

Frank Schwindel had an RBI double and Rafael Ortega added three hits for Chicago, which has dropped five straight.

Cubs rookie Justin Steele (2-1) allowed three runs on five hits in five innings during his first career start. The left-hander was 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in 11 relief appearances for Chicago earlier in the season. Following a stint on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, the 26-year-old was sent to Triple-A Iowa to stretch out as a starter. He was recalled before the game.

“It felt good to be back at Wrigley,” Steele said. “I made a few mistakes and they took advantage. I think I did all right. It's something to build on.”

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the third on a bases-loaded walk by Wisdom.

Milwaukee quickly answered in the fourth as Adames led off with his 21st homer.

BRAVES 3, REDS 2: In Atlanta, Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer, Stephen Vogt's bases-loaded walk in the sixth forced in the go-ahead run and Atlanta won in a matchup of second-place teams.

Drew Smyly (8-3) recovered after allowing a two-run home run to Aristides Aquino in the second inning. Smyly allowed two runs on only two hits and two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. The left-hander won his sixth consecutive decision.

Will Smith gave up a one-out double to Kyle Farmer in the ninth. Smith walked Eugenio Suárez before pinch-hitter Mike Moustakas hit into a game-ending double play. Smith earned his 23rd save in 26 chances.

CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 1: In Pittsburgh, J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and St. Louis beat skidding Pittsburgh.

Happ (6-6) retired the first nine batters, then gave up rookie Hoy Park's first career home run to lead off the fourth inning.

”I was able to get a couple of quick outs to manage the pitch count and (catcher Yadier Molina) was great back there and we were on the same page all night,” Happ said. “I was just trying to execute pitches and it turned out pretty well.”

Making his second start for the Cardinals since being acquired from the Twins in a July 30 trade, Happ struck out five and walked two.

“He's under control with everything he's doing,” St. Louis manager Mike Shidlt said of the 38-year-old Happ. “He's got the pitches. His fastball has life to it. He's in control and that allows him to be steady and win games.”

The left-hander took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning against the Pirates on April 23 at Minnesota and wound up allowing one hit in 7 2/3 innings.