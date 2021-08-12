Twins shut out White Sox to earn series victory

MINNEAPOLIS – Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago 1-0 on Wednesday.

Minnesota won two of three against AL Central-leading Chicago after taking three of four at Houston, which leads the AL West.

Caleb Thielbar (4-0), Juan Minaya and Alex Colomé worked 32/3 hitless innings in relief of Ober, with Colomé getting the last three outs for his seventh save in 11 chances.

“It has been amazing,” Polanco said of the wins against the White Sox and Astros. “This team is capable of doing a lot of good things. We have really good young talent and we just go out there and try to win every day.”

José Ruiz (1-2) allowed Polanco's homer in the sixth, his lone inning of relief. Reynaldo López threw three scoreless innings as an opener after the White Sox placed left-hander Carlos Rodón on the 10-day injured list before the game and altered their rotation.

“I think overall he pitched well,” Chicago manager Tony La Russa said of López. “Had to rise to the occasion a couple of times and made pitches. It was just a well-pitched game, both sides, all day.”

López, a starter through his first five major league seasons, could be the main fill-in while Rodón is on the injured list. Eight of his 10 appearances for Chicago this season have been out of the bullpen.

“You feel a little sad because of the situation with Carlos,” López said. “At the same time, you appreciate the opportunity the team is giving you. I tried to do my best.”

Chicago started the day with a 101/2-game lead in the Central built largely from their results against Minnesota and the rest of the division. The White Sox went 13-6 against the Twins this season and are 37-25 in divisional play.

RED SOX 20, RAYS 8: In Boston, Bobby Dalbec drove in a career-high five runs, Xander Bogaerts and Hunter Renfroe each had four RBIs and Boston routed Tampa Bay.

J.D. Martinez got four of Boston's season-high 19 hits. The Red Sox began the first inning with three straight doubles by Kiké Hernández, Renfroe and Bogaerts.

Bogaerts' three-run homer highlighted a six-run burst in the eighth off Rays catcher Francisco Mejia, who moved from behind the plate to the mound.

Down 20-1, the Rays scored seven times in the ninth against Phillips Valdez, with Brett Phillips hitting his third career grand slam and Mike Zunino connecting for his 22nd homer.

National

CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 0: In Pittsburgh, Adam Wainwright extended his dominance of Pittsburgh with a complete game, two-hit shutout and helped himself with a pair of hits in the victory.

The 39-year-old Wainwright allowed a pair of singles by Colin Moran in the second and fifth innings, and then retired the last 15 batters. Wainwright (11-6) needed just 88 pitches to record the 11th shutout of his 16-year career and first since 2016. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk.