Players enjoy historic setting

DYERSVILLE, Iowa – As the bus carried the New York Yankees through the cornfields blanketing this serene, rolling farmland of northeast Iowa, Aaron Judge noticed a difference from the usual arrival in the next city.

The ride to the Field of Dreams site to play the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night had everyone's attention, like a bunch of kids who couldn't believe what they were getting to do.

“It was the first time people had their headphones out, and they were just glued to the windows, checking out the scenery,” said Judge, the three-time All-Star right fielder.

“We have a lot of guys from different countries who really haven't seen the country like this, or guys from big cities who really haven't seen open fields and stuff like this, so it was pretty cool driving in and seeing everybody in town kind of standing on the side of the roads with signs and cheering us on,” he said.

The made-for-TV event, delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, had the billing as the first Major League Baseball game in this state that's usually focused on college and community sports.

The game was won 9-8 by the White Sox on walk-off home run by Tim Anderson. It was the last in a long line of home runs that found their way into the legendary Iowa corn. Anderson was joined by Jose Abreu, who was the first player in MLB history to hit a home run in the state. Chicago's Eloy Jimenez and Seby Zavala also went long. Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton each hit one and Aaron Judge hit a pair into the cornfield for the Yankees.

It won't be a one-time visit, either. Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that the Field of Dreams game will return in August 2022, with the teams to be determined.

The made-from-scratch stadium – built to hold about 8,000 fans watch the White Sox and Yankees play in one of the most anticipated mid-August games in history – was placed next to the actual diamond where the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner was shot outside the town of Dyersville, population 4,000.

There are rows upon rows of corn between the two outfields. Yes, it's the same spot where Shoeless Joe Jackson and his pals appeared – and disappeared – throughout the Academy Award-nominated film about fathers, children, culture, self-discovery, ghosts and, oh, yeah, baseball.

“As a kid you dream of the chance to play Major League Baseball and you watch certain movies or heroes in comic books and fairytales, and getting a chance to actually be at the Field of Dreams and play a game here and have family and friends here and getting a chance to represent the Yankees here, never in my life did I think I'd ever experience this,” Judge said.

Major leaguers can be particular about the details when they're on a road trip, desiring to maximize comfort and minimize intrusion for optimal performance on the field, but nobody minded any of the logistical hurdles of playing this game a four-hour drive from Chicago and about a half-hour ride from the airport in Dubuque where both teams flew in.

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks was all smiles as he recounted his exploration of the white farmhouse where the Kinsella family lives in the movie that's been well-kept as a tourist attraction.

Both teams had their fill of movie reenactment moments during pregame photo ops on the original field, before retreating into the corn and returning to the regulation stadium to prepare for the game.

The players were politely warned not to scrape their faces on the stalks and not to try to enter the maze – one of the fan attractions added to the site for the event – to avoid getting lost.

“Anyone who follows me on Instagram is going to be very sick of corn,” said Hendriks, whose phone storage had filled up after all the photos and videos he recorded.