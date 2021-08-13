Reds slug way to blowout win over Braves

ATLANTA – Jesse Winker hit a grand slam in the second inning, the Reds added four more homers, and Cincinnati snapped a three-game skid with an 12-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

Winker's 24th homer, the second grand slam of his career, cleared the wall in right field to give the Reds a 4-1 lead after singles by Tyler Naquin and pitcher Vladimir Gutiérrez and a walk to Jonathan India.

The loss dropped Atlanta, which had won three straight and eight of 10, one game behind first-place Philadelphia and into third place in the NL East.

Vladimir Gutiérrez, who won his fourth straight start, walked two batters in the bottom of the first, and Jorge Soler scored from second on Dansby Swanson's bloop single to make it 1-0. Gutiérrez stranded two runners in scoring position on Adam Duvall's groundout.

Gutiérrez (8-3) gave up one run and five hits with two walks and six strikeouts in six innings. Since losing 15-11 to the New York Mets on July 19, Gutiérrez has a 1.78 ERA over his last four starts.

Kyle Muller (2-4) allowed six runs, five hits with three walks and one strikeout in 21/3 innings.

BREWERS 17, CUBS 3: In Chicago, Luis Urías tied a major league record with five extra-base hits and Manny Piña drove in six runs, leading Milwaukee in a romp over Chicago.

Urías homered in the seventh and ninth innings. He also hit three doubles, drove in five runs and scored five. Piña had a grand slam and a two-run homer. Jace Peterson added five hits, including a home run, as the NL Central leaders completed a four-game sweep even though All-Star starter Brandon Woodruff made an early exit.

American

ATHLETICS 17, INDIANS 0: In Cleveland, Mitch Moreland homered twice, Chris Bassitt posted his AL-leading 12th win and Oakland routed Cleveland for its seventh straight victory.

By the end, the only drama involved Matt Chapman, who walked in his first five plate appearances for Oakland. The remaining fans from the crowd of 16,559 on a sweltering afternoon were cheering for a record-tying sixth walk when he batted in the ninth inning, and expressed their disappointment after he struck out swinging against Blake Parker on a 1-2 pitch.

Bryce Harper, Jeff Bagwell and Jimmie Foxx share the major league mark of six walks in a game. Chapman became the first Oakland player since Mark McGwire in 1997 to walk five times.

Matt Canha and Starling Marte each drove in three runs and Chapman scored three times as the Athletics moved a season-high 18 games over .500, enjoying an easy day after rallying for late victories the previous two nights.

TIGERS 6, ORIOLES 4: In Baltimore, Renato Núñez homered in his return to Baltimore and Detroit won as Miguel Cabrera sat out while one homer shy of 500.

Cabrera can now go for that milestone at home after the Tigers finished their road trip with a three-game sweep in Baltimore. Victor Reyes and Robbie Grossman also homered for Detroit.

The Orioles have lost eight in a row.

Matt Manning (3-5) allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings for Detroit, equaling the longest start of his debut season. Kyle Funkhouser followed in relief, and Michael Fulmer pitched two scoreless innings for his seventh save in nine chances.

Baltimore put men on first and second with one out in the ninth, but Cedric Mullins, who had three hits on the day, hit into a force play. Austin Hays then did the same to end it.