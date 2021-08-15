No-hitter thrown in 1st start

PHOENIX – Tyler Gilbert became the first pitcher in 68 years to throw a no-hitter in his first big league start, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the San Diego Padres 7-0 Saturday night with the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

Gilbert joined Bumpus Jones in his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds on Oct. 15, 1892 and Bobo Holloman for the St. Louis Browns on May 6, 1953 as the only players with a no-hitter in their first start.

The eight no-hitters matched the mark set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed.

MARLINS 5, CUBS 4: In Miami, Magneuris Sierra hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and Miami beat reeling Chicago.

Brian Anderson homered and drove in four runs for Miami, which earned its third consecutive victory. Dylan Floro (4-4) got the win, and Anthony Bender pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

PHILLIES 6, REDS 1: In Philadelphia, Matt Moore and the Phillies bullpen took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Bryce Harper hit a Little League homer and Philadelphia two-hit Cincinnati in the win.

Moore (2-3) threw six scoreless innings but was pulled after 76 pitches. Hector Neris pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts before Archie Bradley allowed Tyler Stephenson's homer leading off the eighth.

American

TIGERS 6, INDIANS 4: In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera is finding ways to help Detroit while he waits for career homer No. 500.

Cabrera singled, flied out, was hit by a pitch and walked.

The last two plate appearances results drew loud boos from the crowd of 32,845, hoping to see the milestone homer.

RED SOX 16, ORIOLES 2: In Boston, bolstered by Chris Sale's first major league appearance in just over two years, the Red Sox hit five homers while pounding Baltimore, handing the Orioles their 10th straight loss.