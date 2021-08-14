Reds slug way past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA – Joey Votto hit a three-run homer, and Tyler Mahle tossed seven shutout innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Nick Castellanos added a solo homer, and Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run shot for the Reds (63-54), who trail Milwaukee by 71/2 games in the NL Central, even though they have a better record than the Phillies. The Phillies (60-56) started the night in first place in the NL East.

Mahle (10-3) gave up three hits and walked none in his second straight win. Michael Lorenzen worked the eighth, and Heath Hembree gave up a run in the ninth.

With the Phillies chasing their first postseason appearance since 2011, Zack Wheeler (10-7) stumbled on a steamy night. The ace right-hander threw a two-hit shutout in his last start against the New York Mets.

Tyler Naquin led off the fourth with a single. and Wheeler plunked Castellanos. Votto's second-half revival continued when his 26th homer of the season landed in the bullpen for a 3-0 lead. Votto moved into second in the NL in home runs and became just the third player 37 years old or older to have at least one 22-game span with 15-plus home runs.

Castellanos hit his 20th homer of the season in the sixth. Suarez's 23rd homer of the year was a two-run shot to left in the ninth.

Wheeler struck out six and gave up four hits in six innings.

BREWERS-PIRATES, ppd., rain: In Pittsburgh, the scheduled between Milwaukee and Pittsburgh was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader today. The first game will be played at 2:35 p.m. and the nightcap at 7:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Friday's game was called 1 hour, 5 minutes after the scheduled start time. A heavy thunderstorm swept through the area about an hour before the game was eventually postponed, and the weather forecast called for more rain.

INDIANS 7, TIGERS 4: In Detroit, rookie Ernie Clement hit the first two homers of his career to lead Cleveland, while Miguel Cabrera stayed one drive short of No. 500.

Cabrera went 0 for 4, leaving him at 499 career home runs and disappointing a crowd of 22,107. Most fans were crammed into the outfield seats at Comerica Park where the milestone drive might land.

Cabrera homered Wednesday night at Baltimore and sat out Thursday against the Orioles. The Tigers then returned to Detroit to open a six-game homestand.