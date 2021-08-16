Monday, August 16, 2021 1:00 am
Indians starter nearly perfect
Associated Press
DETROIT – Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0 Sunday.
“It was a pretty good fastball, but I didn't get it past him,” McKenize said. “So it wasn't good enough.”
The 24-year-old stunned the Comerica Park crowd of 25,684 hoping to see Miguel Cabrera's 500th homer. Instead, they gave McKenzie a standing ovation after Castro's hit and another after he finished the inning with his 11th strikeout.
“I started thinking about it in the third inning, I knew I was perfect through the first time through the order, but I didn't change my routine,” he said.
McKenzie (2-5) came within four outs of breaking baseball's longest no-hit drought. Cleveland hasn't had one since Len Barker's perfect game on May 15, 1981, against the Toronto Blue Jays.
YANKEES 5, WHITE SOX 3: In Chicago, Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer, and Nestor Cortes pitched six solid innings to lead New York. Luke Voit also hit a two-run homer in the ninth for New York, which went 5-1 in the season series against Chicago. Cortes (1-1) gave up one run and seven hits in his first win since Aug. 6, 2019, versus Baltimore.
REDS 7, PHILLIES 4: In Philadelphia, Jonathan India homered and scored three times to lead Cincinnati. India drove Aaron Nola's third pitch deep to left-center for his 15th homer. He also singled and scored on Shogo Akiyama's two-run double in the third and singled and scored again on Tyler Naquin's bases-loaded walk in the fifth.
MARLINS 4, CUBS 1: In Miami, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar homered as Miami handed Chicago its 11th straight loss. Chisholm connected against Alec Mills (5-5) in the sixth inning to break a 1-all tie. Chisholm also singled and scored on Aguilar's 22nd homer in the seventh. Chicago also dropped 11 straight from June 25 to July 6.
