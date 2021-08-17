India homers as Reds cruise

CINCINNATI – Jonathan India homered and drove in five runs, Wade Miley threw seven shutout innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat Chicago 14-5 on Monday night, handing the free-falling Cubs their 12th straight loss.

Joey Votto, the 37-year-old Cincinnati first baseman who has been on a tear since the All-Star break, got the 2,000th hit of his career, a solid single in the seventh. Votto came up again later in the inning and drove in a run with another base hit during an eight-run Reds outburst.

Miley (10-4) gave up four hits and struck out seven as the second-place Reds won for the ninth time in 13 games and moved within 71/2 games of idle Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Following a huge selloff at the trade deadline last month, the Cubs have lost 12 in a row for the first time since 2012.

India's two-out drive into the upper deck in the fourth scored Miley and gave the Reds a 2-0 lead. Aristides Aquino and Tucker Barnhart also slammed two-run homers.

Cincinnati's outburst in the seventh was highlighted by India's bases-loaded double, his third hit of the night.

Cubs right-hander Justin Steele (2-2), making his second major league start, gave up five hits and two runs over four innings.

Chicago scored five runs off two Reds relievers in the eighth, but Jeff Hoffman retired the side in order in the ninth.

YANKEES 2, ANGELS 1: In New York, Gerrit Cole pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning and struck out nine in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, and Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer to lead New York.

New York has won 10 of 13 and pulled within two games of Boston for an AL wild-card spot. The Yankees open a three-game series against the Red Sox with a day-night doubleheader today.

Cole (11-6) went 52/3 innings, the only damage against him coming on Justin Upton's homer in the first. Cole walked just one batter and threw 90 pitches, reaching 100 mph in his first appearance since allowing eight runs to Tampa Bay on July 29.

The right-hander tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 3 and had mild symptoms. He showed no ill effects Monday.

Gallo hit his 29th homer in the first inning against José Suarez (5-6), a drive into the second deck in right field. Gallo has four homers with New York since being acquired July 29 from Texas.

Zack Britton, Albert Abreu and Joely Rodriguez got the ball to Chad Green, who closed out the ninth for his fourth save. The bullpen had blown at least one lead in three of New York's past six games.

Shohei Ohtani was 0 for 4 after homering three times in three games at Yankee Stadium during the Angels' previous visit.

The Angels were forced into an unusual travel schedule for this makeup game from a July 1 rainout. Los Angeles beat Houston at home Sunday afternoon, landed in New York early Monday morning and planned to leave straight for Detroit on Monday night to start a three-game set today.