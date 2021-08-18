Cubs get by Reds to snap streak

CINCINNATI – Kyle Hendricks became the first 14-game winner in the majors, Ian Happ homered and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Hendricks (14-5) gave up three hits in six innings – the only big one a two-out homer by Nick Castellanos in the sixth – as Chicago won for the first time since Aug. 4 in Colorado. The Cubs are 3-15 since selling off their biggest stars at the trade deadline last month.

Frank Schwindel had a run-scoring double for the Cubs in the third, his sixth straight game with an extra-base hit. Happ homered to right field leading off the sixth, one of his three hits.

Cubs reliever Rowan Wick loaded the bases in the seventh but struck out Jonathan India before Adam Morgan came in from the bullpen and got Joey Votto to ground out.

Codi Heuer retired Cincinnati in order in the eighth and ninth for his second major league save and first this season.

Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez (8-4) gave up nine hits while striking out seven over 61/3 innings. He won his previous four starts..

American

YANKEES 5-2, RED SOX 3-0: In New York, Luis Gil posted his third straight scoreless start to begin his career, Luke Voit and Giancarlo Stanton homered, and New York swept a doubleheader to move percentage points ahead of the Red Sox for an AL wild-card spot.

In the opener, Jonathan Loaisiga stranded the bases loaded in Boston's final at-bat for a gutsy two-inning save after New York capitalized on a wild outing by Red Sox relievers for a 5-3 victory.

The Yankees have won five straight and 12 of 15 to narrowly overtake Boston for second in the AL East – New York is 68-52 and the Red Sox 69-53, a difference of .001 percentage points. The Yankees were 101/2 games behind first-place Boston on July 5 but have gone 26-11 since.

ANGELS 8, TIGERS 2: In Detroit, Jo Adell hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the ninth inning for his first homer this season and Kurt Suzuki followed with a solo blast, lifting Los Angeles to a victory over Detroit.

Miguel Cabrera, one home run away from No. 500, was 0 for 2.

Mike Mayers (3-4) struck out the side in the eighth inning on 10 pitches for the Angels and gave up only one hit in the ninth.

Gregory Soto (4-3) retired just two batters in the ninth when he gave up six runs, five earned, on four hits and two walks.

WHITE SOX 9, ATHLETICS 0: In Chicago, Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt was carted off the field after he was struck on the side of his head by a line drive, casting a shadow over the Athletics' loss to Chicago.

With two on and no outs in the second inning, Bassitt threw a cut fastball that Brian Goodwin drove up the middle. Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance.

As players on each side looked on, Bassitt was attended to by an Oakland trainer and other personnel before he was helped into a cart while holding a towel to his face. A's center fielder Starling Marte had his hands on his head as the right-hander was driven by him.

The team said Bassitt, 32, was “conscious and aware,” and was taken to a hospital.