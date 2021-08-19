Cubs get series win over Cincy

CINCINNATI – Michael Hermosillo homered for the first time since 2018, Ian Happ and Sergio Alcántara also went deep, and the depleted Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Wednesday, taking two of three from their playoff-contending NL Central rivals.

Frank Schwindel and Rafael Ortega also drove in runs for the Cubs, who ended a 12-game skid a day earlier. Schwindel, Chicago's regular first baseman since Anthony Rizzo was dealt to the Yankees at the deadline, had six hits in the series and is batting .329.

Adrian Sampson, called up from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2019, held the suddenly quiet Reds to one run and five hits in four innings.

Relievers Manuel Rodríguez (1-2), Rowan Wick, Adam Morgan and Trevor Megill blanked Cincinnati over the final five innings, allowing one hit between them.

Reds starter Tyler Mahle (10-4) gave up five runs and eight hits in five innings. Jeff Hoffman came on in the sixth and promptly surrendered Alcántara's homer.

BRAVES 11, MARLINS 9: In Miami, Freddie Freeman hit for the cycle for the second time as surging Atlanta beat Miami.

The reigning NL MVP doubled in the first, tripled in the fourth, singled in the fifth and hit his 27th homer, a two-run blast, in the sixth.

Freeman became the first Braves player to hit for the cycle twice after also accomplishing the feat against Cincinnati June 15, 2016, according to Atlanta. It is the seventh cycle in franchise history. He went 9 for 13 in the three-game series sweep against Miami.

American

TWINS 8, INDIANS 7, 11 inn.: In Minneapolis, Jorge Polanco drove in the game-ending run for the third time in four games, lining a bases-loaded single in the 11th inning to give Minnesota the win.

The Twins survived after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth and nearly won it in the 10th.

Danny Coulombe (3-1), Minnesota's eighth pitcher, tossed one inning and was aided by Nick Gordon robbing Bradley Zimmer with a two-out sliding catch in left center.

Cleveland's seventh pitcher, Justin Garza (2-1), took the loss.

ANGELS 3, TIGERS 1: In Detroit, Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping Los Angeles earn the win.

The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 4 with a first-inning single.

Instead, Ohtani put on a show.

The Japanese right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked none in a 90-pitch outing.

YANKEES 5, RED SOX 2: In New York, Andrew Heaney pitched seven smooth innings, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run single in his return from COVID-19, and New York beat Boston to match a season best with its sixth straight victory.

Substitute shortstop Andrew Velazquez, born nearby in the Bronx, delivered a pair of RBI singles from the No. 9 spot in the batting order and combined with Rizzo on a terrific defensive play for the dramatic final out.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, just activated from the injured list, was pulled by manager Aaron Boone with two outs and two on in the ninth.

Lucas Luetge retired Kevin Plawecki on a grounder for his third major league save and first since his 2012 rookie season with Seattle.