A's rally to beat Sox, end streak

CHICAGO – Matt Olson slugged a go-ahead two-run homer, Matt Chapman added a solo shot and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Thursday.

Sean Murphy also homered as the A's avoided a sweep in their four-game series with AL Central-leading Chicago. Oakland ended a four-game skid and maintained its grip on the second AL wild-card spot.

Olson's blast in the seventh off reliever Michael Kopech (3-2), his 31st this season, gave Oakland a 5-3 lead.

Cole Irvin (9-11) allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. Yusmeiro Petit and Andrew Chafin pitched a scoreless inning apiece, and Lou Trivino allowed an unearned run in the ninth for his 20th save in 22 opportunities.

Chicago starter Dylan Cease went six innings, giving up three runs on four hits. He exceeded 100 pitches for the third time in his last four starts.

ANGELS 13, TIGERS 10: In Detroit, Max Stassi hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning as Los Angeles overcame an eight-run deficit to beat the Detroit.

Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs to help Detroit open a 10-2 lead after five innings. He had multiple hits for the first time since Aug. 11, when he hit homer No. 499. He grounded out with a chance to reach the milestone and pull the Tigers within a run in the eighth, finishing the day 2 of 5.

Mike Mayers (4-4) pitched a perfect seventh and Austin Warren earned his first save with two perfect innings.

Michael Fulmer (5-5) took the loss, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk in the pivotal eighth inning

National

REDS 6, MARLINS 1: In Cincinnati, Joey Votto slammed a three-run homer and Luis Castillo pitched seven innings of one-run ball to help Cincinnati earn the victory.

Votto's 428-foot shot into the seats in right-center – his team-leading 27th homer – highlighted the Reds' four-run fourth after Miami right-hander Nick Neidert had faced the minimum in the first three innings.

Castillo (7-12), averaging 97 mph on his four-seam fastball and sinker, allowed eight hits and struck out seven. Michael Lorenzen retired the Marlins in order in the eighth, and Tony Santillan did the same in ninth.

Cincinnati moved within a game of San Diego for the second NL wild-card slot.

Ex-Tigers catcher Freehan, 79, dies

Bill Freehan, an 11-time All-Star catcher with the Detroit Tigers and key player on the 1968 World Series championship team, has died at age 79.

“It's with a heavy heart that all of us with the Detroit Tigers extend our condolences to the friends and family of Bill Freehan,” the team said Thursday.

The cause of death was not disclosed, but family members in recent years have publicly said that Freehan had Alzheimer's disease.

Freehan played his entire career with the Tigers, from 1961 through 1976. Besides his All-Star appearances, he was awarded five Gold Gloves.