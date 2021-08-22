Red-hot Royals get win over Cubs

CHICAGO – Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Saturday.

Whit Merrifield had three hits and stole home as part of a double steal, helping Kansas City to its fifth win in six games. Nicky Lopez also had three hits and drove in a run, and Andrew Benintendi finished with two hits.

Bubic (4-6) was working on a no-hitter when the game was delayed in the middle of the seventh because of an approaching storm.

The heavy rain never materialized, and Bubic returned after a 34-minute delay. Frank Schwindel then led off with his second walk and Patrick Wisdom followed with a drive into the bleachers in left for his 20th homer.

“That's just a shame he wasn't able to finish that,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “That's an embarrassment. You pull us off the field, that rain better happen. I hope there's some sort of follow up. That can't happen.”

During the delay, Bubic went to the bullpen to try and stay loose.

“A situation like that is never ideal,” he said. “It is what it is. I'm not going to make excuses.”

Bubic retired Matt Duffy before Domingo Tapia got the last two outs of the seventh. Josh Staumont worked the eighth and Scott Barlow finished the one-hitter for his eighth save.

American

BLUE JAYS 3, TIGERS 0: In Toronto, Hyun Jin Ryu cruised through seven innings and Randal Grichuk and Marcus Semien each homered to lift Toronto.

Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 3 with a walk to remain at 499 career home runs.

Ryu (12-6) allowed five hits, walked one and struck out five to snap a two-start winless stretch. The left-hander didn't allow a runner past first base until Harold Castro hit a one-out double in the fifth.

RAYS 8, WHITE SOX 4: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBIs for Tampa Bay in the win.

Wander Franco also had two hits and scored twice as Tampa Bay won for the fifth time in six games. The top prospect has reached base in 23 consecutive games.

Luis Patiño (3-3) pitched six innings of two-run ball, and Collin McHugh got five outs for his first career save.

The AL East-leading Rays finished with 11 hits while scoring at least eight runs for the 11th time in 15 games.

José Abreu had two hits for Chicago, which rallied for a 7-5 victory in the opener of the weekend series between AL powers. Eloy Jiménez drove in two runs.

INDIANS 5, ANGELS 1: In Cleveland, Triston McKenzie struck out Shohei Ohtani three times while pitching two-hit ball into the eighth inning, leading Cleveland over Los Angeles.

Ohtani leads the majors with 40 home runs, but struck out swinging in the first, third and sixth. The matchup had the crowd of 31,406 at Progressive Field buzzing and the ovation for McKenzie grew louder with each at-bat between the two.

McKenzie struck out eight and was pulled after walking José Iglesias to begin the eighth.

National

REDS 7, MARLINS 4: In Cincinnati, Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs to help Cincinnati earn the victory.

Tyler Naquin hit three doubles and scored three times as Cincinnati won for the fifth time in seven games. The Reds began the day in a tie with San Diego for the second NL wild card.

Castellanos drove in Naquin with his 22nd homer in the first. He added a run-scoring groundout during the Reds' four-run sixth and an RBI single in the eighth.

Miami dropped its sixth straight game.