Indians blank Angels in Little League Classic

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Cal Quantrill pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Amed Rosario launched an early homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in the Little League Classic on Sunday night.

As the rain held off, youngsters in town for the Little League World Series were able to enjoy the festivities. Kids rushed to the stands for ice cream and sweets, popping inflatable thunder sticks in excitement for each big league at-bat.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani facetimed fans on ESPN's “Kidscast” from the dugout, and Little Leaguers inched closer to the protective netting to watch his first at-bat.

Ohtani ripped a single to the delight of the crowd.

Rosario belted a two-run homer off starter Jose Suarez (5-7) in the first inning.

Quantrill (4-2) struck out nine and walked two. Emmanuel Clase got three outs for his 18th save.

RAYS 9. WHITE SOX 0: In St. Petersburg, Florida, backup catcher Francisco Mejía had a three-run double, and five pitchers combined on a seven-hitter as Tampa Bay won the matchup of AL division leaders.

Austin Meadows had three RBI for Tampa Bay, which took the final two games of the series after the White Sox won the opener 7-5 in 11 innings. The Rays outscored Chicago 17-4 in the two wins.

The Rays loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth against Garrett Crochet. José Ruiz entered and gave up Mejía's hit that made it 6-0.

Four Tampa Bay relievers followed Chris Archer, who departed with left hip tightness after giving up one hit over two innings. It was Archer's first start since leaving a game April 10 against the New York Yankees with right forearm tightness.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sat out his second consecutive game with leg fatigue and soreness. He could start in tonight's game at Toronto.

National League

REDS 3, MARLINS 1: In Cincinnati, Tyler Naquin hit two solo homers, and Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings as Cincinnati completed a four-game series sweep.

Naquin's leadoff shot extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He added his 18th homer in the eighth to make it 3-1 when he drove an 0-2 fastball from Anthony Bass into the seats in right-center.

Cincinnati won for the sixth time in eight games. It began the day in a tie with San Diego for the second NL wild card.

Interleague

ROYALS 9, CUBS 1: In Chicago, Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs as Kansas City handed Chicago its franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field.

Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City's sixth win in seven games. Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in two runs.

Royals right-hander Carlos Hernández (4-1) struck out a career-high eight in seven innings, also a career best. He allowed one run and four hits.

BRAVES 3, ORIOLES 1: In Baltimore, Jorge Soler homered, Touki Toussaint pitched effectively into the sixth inning, and Atlanta handed Baltimore its 18th consecutive loss.

Baltimore's skid is the longest in the major leagues since Kansas City dropped 19 in a row in 2005.

Adam Duvall added a two-run double for the Braves, who have won nine in a row and 16 of their last 18.

Atlanta came into the day with a five-game lead over Philadelphia atop the NL East.