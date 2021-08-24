The Journal Gazette
 
    Rockies-Cubs game postponed; doubleheader set for Wednesday

    Associated Press

    CHICAGO  Tuesday nights game between the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs was postponed because of thunderstorms and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

    Storms rolled into Wrigley Field about 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The rain was torrential at times, and the area was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch and a flash flood warning.

    Zach Davies (6-10, 5.04 ERA) was penciled in to start for Chicago in the first game of the twinbill against Germán Márquez (11-9, 3.80). Game 2 will feature the Cubs' Justin Steele (2-2, 3.22) and Colorado's Austin Gomber (9-7, 4.15).

    Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who's out with a sprained knee, ran the bases during warmups on Tuesday and will be evaluated Wednesday. Chicago right-hander Adbert Alzolay, who has a hamstring strain, will make a rehab appearance on Wednesday with Triple-A Iowa.

