Wild Kimbrel costs Chicago

TORONTO – Pinch-runner Breyvic Valera scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Monday night.

Valera ran for Reese McGuire after the Blue Jays catcher singled off Craig Kimbrel (2-4) to begin the inning. Valera took second on a wild third strike to Bo Bichette, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored when Kimbrel threw another wild pitch, this time to Teoscar Hernández.

Tim Mayza (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning to earn the win, and Jordan Romano finished for his 12th save in 13 chances.

Toronto spoiled a strong outing by Chicago's Lance Lynn and handed the White Sox their fourth loss in five games.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sat for the third straight game because of soreness in his legs. Anderson could return today, manager Tony LaRussa said.

Lynn gave up one run and four hits in seven innings and didn't figure in the decision for the fifth consecutive start.

Lynn lowered his ERA to 2.20 and reached the innings threshold he needed to qualify as the AL leader in that category.

YANKEES 5, BRAVES 1: In Atlanta, Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs as New York won its 10th straight.

The Yankees snapped Atlanta's own nine-game winning streak in the first regular-season matchup in almost 120 years between teams that had won at least nine in a row.

Stanton homered in the second inning off Huascar Ynoa (4-3) and snapped a 1-all tie in the sixth with a two-out, two-run double.

Gary Sánchez gave New York some insurance with another two-out hit in the eighth, singling through the shift to bring home two more runs.

Jordan Montgomery (5-5) limited the Braves to two hits – including a homer by Dansby Swanson – in five innings.

It marked the first matchup between two teams this hot since Sept. 7, 1901, when the Pittsburgh Pirates took a 10-game winning streak into their contest against the Philadelphia Phillies, who had won nine in a row.

The Phillies won 4-1 for their 10th straight victory.