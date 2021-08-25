White Sox end 3-game loss streak

TORONTO – Dylan Cease pitched seven effective innings, José Abreu hit a three-run homer and the Chicago White Sox stopped a three-game slide by topping the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Cease (10-6) retired his first 11 batters, fanning six, before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lined a single to right in the fourth. Cease allowed one run and four hits, matching his season high in innings. He has 177 strikeouts, third-most in the AL.

Corey Dickerson spoiled Cease's shutout bid with a one-out homer in the seventh, his fifth.

Abreu went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, raising his major league-leading total to 96. Chicago's 18 hits matched a season high.

RANGERS 7, INDIANS 3: In Cleveland, Nathaniel Lowe was 5 for 5 including a three-run homer in the first inning, and Texas beat Cleveland after adding another player to the COVID-19 list.

Lowe homered in the first, singled in the third, seventh and ninth, and doubled in the fifth. DJ Peters also hit a three-run homer in the ninth and drove in four runs.

The win came at an opportune time for the Rangers, who placed catcher Jonah Heim on the COVID-19 list before the game, bringing their total to five players on the list. Texas' scheduled starters for Wednesday and Thursday are not with the team because of health and safety protocols

National

ROCKIES VS. CUBS, ppd.: In Chicago, the game between Colorado and Chicago was postponed because of thunderstorms and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader today.

Storms rolled into Wrigley Field about 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The rain was torrential at times, and the area was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch and a flash flood warning.

Zach Davies (6-10, 5.04 ERA) was penciled in to start for Chicago in the first game of the twinbill against Germán Márquez (11-9, 3.80). Game 2 will feature the Cubs' Justin Steele (2-2, 3.22) and Colorado's Austin Gomber (9-7, 4.15).