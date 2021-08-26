Blue Jays break tie late to get past White Sox

TORONTO – Alejandro Kirk broke a tie with an RBI single in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 Wednesday night.

After Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray matched his career high by striking out 14 over seven innings, Tim Mayza (4-1) worked a perfect eighth and Jordan Romano finished for his 13th save in 14 chances.

White Sox left-hander Aaron Bummer (2-5) struck out the first two batters he faced in the eighth before giving up singles to Teoscar Hernández, pinch-hitter Breyvic Valera, and Kirk.

José Ruiz replaced Bummer, and Toronto loaded the bases when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reached on an error by Yoán Moncada. Randal Grichuk followed with a four-pitch walk, making it 3-1.

AL Central-leading Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson went 0 for 4 in his return after missing four games because of tightness in both hamstrings.

Anderson lined out in the first, struck out in the third, grounded out in the sixth, and struck out on three pitches to end the seventh, stranding runners at first and second.

Anderson's second strikeout was the 14th for Ray. That boosted Ray's season total to 192, one more than the New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole for the AL lead.

ORIOLES 10, ANGELS 6: In Baltimore, the Orioles snapped their 19-game losing streak, rallying to beat Los Angeles after a shaky start by Shohei Ohtani left the Angels' bullpen with too much to do.

The Angels were up 6-2 in the fourth inning and 6-4 when Ohtani left the game after the top of the sixth. But Baltimore scored a run in the seventh and five in the eighth. Ramón Urías and Kelvin Gutierrez drew bases-loaded walks to put the Orioles up 7-6, and pinch-hitter Austin Hays added a two-run double.

The Orioles were two losses shy of the American League record for the longest skid – which they set themselves in 1988 when they started 0-21.

RANGERS 7, INDIANS 2: In Cleveland, Franmil Reyes drove a 451-foot home run into the left field bleachers – one of four solo homers hit by Cleveland – to lift the Indians past Texas.

Reyes' blast off Wes Benjamin in the seventh landed about two-thirds of the way up the bleachers and was his 23rd of the season, capping a big night for Cleveland's offense.

Yu Chang homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs. Óscar Mercado and Austin Hedges also homered off left-hander Jake Latz, who gave up three home runs in his major league debut.

Latz (0-1) took the rotation spot of right-hander Dane Dunning, who became the sixth Rangers player to be placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

National

CUBS 5-10, ROCKIES 2-13: In Chicago, Ryan McMahon lofted a two-run homer in the 10th inning, Brendan Rodgers followed with a two-run double that gave him five RBIs for the game, and Colorado rallied to beat Chicago and split a doubleheader that featured almost as many innings as a pre-pandemic twinbill.

The Cubs won the opener in a tidy 2 hours, 9 minutes, thanks to Patrick Wisdom's tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning.

The nightcap lasted exactly twice as long – 4:18 – as the teams combined to play 17 innings.

Ben Bowden (3-2), the eighth of nine Colorado pitchers, got four outs in a game that took some sloppy turns. Chi Chi Gonzalez allowed the automatic runner to score in the 10th but held on to close it out as the Rockies' three-game skid ended.

Interleague

CARDINALS 3, TIGERS 2, 10 inn.: In St. Louis, Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and scored the game-ending run on Lars Nootbaar's single in the 10th inning as St. Louis topped Detroit.

Goldschmidt was intentionally walked to open the 10th and executed a one-out double steal with automatic runner Tommy Edman. Nolan Arenado was intentionally walked. After a fielder's choice for the second out, Nootbaar lined a single to right field off Michael Fulmer (5-6) and St. Louis improved to 11-5 in extra innings.

It was the first walk-off hit in Nootbaar's big league career.