Miley goes 7, Naquin extends streak, Reds beat Marlins 6-0

MIAMI – Wade Miley pitched six-hit ball over seven innings, Tyler Naquin homered and extended his major league-leading hitting streak, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 Friday night.

Miley (11-4) struck out five, walked one and hit a run-scoring double. The 34-year-old left-hander lowered his ERA to 2.74 and hasn't lost since May 19, a span of 16 starts.

“I wasn't as sharp as I'd like to be but we executed pitches when we needed to, got contact when we needed to,” Miley said. “We opened it up midway through the game and it became easier to pitch.”

Naquin had three hits to stretch his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest current run in the majors. Mike Moustakas also went deep for the Reds, who began Friday two games ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card.

“We have a really good ball club in here,” Miley said. “It's really enjoyable to come to the ball park every day. I feel like we're going to win every day. When you get that feeling, especially this late down the stretch, it's just really special to be a part of. Guys are buying into what we're doing.”

Moustakas and Miley had RBI doubles in a four-run fourth. With Moustakas at second and first base open, the Marlins intentionally walked Max Schrock to face Miley, who hit a hard grounder that bounced inside the third base line and rolled to the left-field corner. Schrock and Miley later scored on shortstop Miguel Rojas' throwing error for a 5-0 lead.

“We had a chance to keep that at a number where it's a game,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “We helped them a little bit tonight.”

Cincinnati increased its advantage on Moustakas' solo blast in the eighth. Moustakas drove reliever Paul Campbell's first pitch to the upper deck in right for his sixth homer of the season.

Jeff Hoffman relieved Miley and pitched two scoreless innings around two walks.

Naquin gave Cincinnati a quick lead with his 19th homer, a solo shot off starter Zach Thompson in the first.

“Any good team gets contribution from everyone,” Cincinnati manager David Bell said. “It's not the same guy all the time. (Naquin) has been doing it for a while now.”

Thompson (2-6) was lifted for a pinch hitter after five innings. The right-hander allowed five runs, six hits, struck out one and walked one.

“A couple of missed executed pitches by me kind of opened the floodgates there in the fourth,” Thompson said.

ROSTER MOVE

The Reds claimed IF Asdrúbal Cabrera off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cabrera, who is expected to join the club Saturday, appeared in 90 games with Arizona in 2021 and hit .244 with seven homers and 40 RBIs.

CABRERA'S POSSIBLE IMPACT

Although the Reds didn't pursue a bat threat at the trade deadline, adding Cabrera for the final five weeks could prove helpful in securing a postseason berth. The 35-year-old Cabrera has played for five playoff teams, including the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals.

“Mainly we're just adding a player that has a lot of experience in big games and good teams,” Bell said. “Great reputation as a person, teammate. Just really happy to add a veteran experienced player, especially with where we are right now and where we're headed this last month.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: OF Lewis Brinson (left thumb sprain) was kept out of the lineup Friday as a precaution. Brinson was removed in the fifth inning of Miami's game against Washington on Thursday after he collided with center fielder Bryan De La Cruz while both chased a fly ball.

UP NEXT

RHP Vladimir Gutérrez (9-4, 3.68) will start the second game of the series Saturday, while the Marlins will go with RHP Sandy Alcantara (7-12, 3.35).