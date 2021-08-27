Reds top Brewers to avoid sweep

MILWAUKEE – Jonathan India hit a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos also went deep and the Cincinnati Reds beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Sonny Gray allowed three hits in six scoreless innings for the Reds, who still trail the Brewers by 81/2 games. Cincinnati does hold the second NL wild card spot.

“It's huge for us,” India said of Cincinnati's 70th victory this season. “That's a really good team over there so it was good to get this one and hope for the best. Hopefully they go cold and we can stay hot.”

Gray (6-6) struck out six while walking only two batters and didn't give up his first hit until Avisail Garcia's two-out single in the fourth. In the sixth, he loaded the bases with two outs but got Rowdy Tellez to ground out to first.

It was the second consecutive scoreless outing for Gray, who hasn't allowed a run in his last 13 innings.

“An excellent start and came at a great time,” Reds manager David Bell said.

Brewers starter Brett Anderson (4-8) worked 42/3 innings before leaving the game with tightness in his right hip. He was charged with three runs on four hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts.

American

WHITE SOX 10, BLUE JAYS 7: In Toronto, Luis Robert hit a two-run home run and Carlos Rodón won in his return from the injured list for Chicago.

José Abreu, César Hernández and Eloy Jiménez each hit solo shots as the White Sox earned a split in the four-game series.

Rodón (10-5) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. Activated off the injured list before the game, Rodón hadn't pitched since Aug. 7 because of a sore shoulder.

Tim Anderson had three hits and two RBIs and Leury Garcia had two RBIs and scored twice as the White Sox held on after building a 9-2 lead.

INDIANS 10, RANGERS 6: In Cleveland, Bradley Zimmer hit a two-run homer into the second deck in right field to highlight a four-run first inning to lead Cleveland to the win.

Zimmer's 465-foot blast off Jordan Lyles (6-11) hooked toward the foul pole and landed several rows back in the second deck at Progressive Field before bounding into the lower deck. Zimmer, who drove in three runs, has the two longest home runs hit by a Cleveland player this season.

Texas tied the game with two runs in the second and two in the third, but Cleveland put together another four-run inning in the fourth.