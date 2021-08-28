Miley gives Reds 7 strong innings

MIAMI – Wade Miley pitched six-hit ball over seven innings, Tyler Naquin homered and extended his major league-leading hitting streak, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 Friday.

Miley (11-4) struck out five, walked one and hit a run-scoring double. The 34-year-old left-hander lowered his ERA to 2.74 and hasn't lost since May 19, a span of 16 starts.

Naquin had three hits to stretch his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest current run in the majors. Mike Moustakas also went deep for the Reds, who began Friday two games ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card.

Moustakas and Miley had RBI doubles in a four-run fourth. With Moustakas at second and first base open, the Marlins intentionally walked Max Schrock to face Miley, who hit a hard grounder that bounced inside the third base line and rolled to the left-field corner. Schrock and Miley later scored on shortstop Miguel Rojas' throwing error for a 5-0 lead.

Cincinnati increased its advantage on Moustakas' solo blast in the eighth.

American League

TIGERS 2, BLUE JAYS 1: In Detroit, Victor Reyes hit a pinch-hit tiebreaking inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning to lead Detroit.

Reyes, hitting for Zack Short, led off the inning with a sinking drive to center. Josh Palacios missed a diving attempt at the catch, and the ball rolled to the wall. Reyes tried to catch the Blue Jays off guard by hitting third base at full speed, and the aggressive baserunning paid off as Reyes slid safely under a high relay throw to the plate.

Reyes became the first major leaguer since 1961 (expansion era) to have a pinch-hit go-ahead inside-the-park home run, the Tigers said. Ben Oglivie is the only other Tigers player to hit a pinch-hit inside-the-park home run, on June 2, 1976.

RED SOX 4, INDIANS 3: In Cleveland, Jonathan Araúz hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning after being recalled before the game due to Boston's COVID-19 case, to lead Boston.

Araúz drove a 3-2 pitch from James Karinchak (7-4) over the wall in right to rally the Red Sox, who began the series by placing infielders Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo on the COVID-19 injured list.