Cubs shut out South Side rival

CHICAGO – Patrick Wisdom backed Alec Mills with two more homers and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox for the first time this season, winning 7-0 on Saturday night.

Rafael Ortega connected for a grand slam against Lance Lynn as the fourth-place Cubs improved to 6-19 in August. They dropped their first four games against the crosstown White Sox this year, including an ugly 17-13 loss Friday night.

Mills (6-6) worked into the ninth inning in his first win since Aug. 4. He left with one out and runners on first and second, and Codi Heuer finished the four-hitter against his former team.

Wisdom hit solo drives in the fourth and fifth innings in his fourth career multihomer game – all coming this season.

He also went deep twice Friday night on his 30th birthday.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he became the first rookie in franchise history to post consecutive multihomer games.

American

RED SOX 5, INDIANS 3, 10 inn.: In Cleveland, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning off Nick Wittgren to lift Boston past Cleveland.

Martinez, who broke out of an 0-for-20 slump with three hits, drove a 2-1 pitch into the seats in right field. Martinez also singled in the first and sixth after being given the night off Friday.

Jarren Duran began the 10th inning as the runner on second base and moved to third on Kyle Schwarber's single to left off Wittgren (2-7) before Martinez delivered.

BLUE JAYS 3, TIGERS 2, 10 inn.: In Detroit, the throw from Detroit left fielder Akil Baddoo looked perfect. But the ball was late.

Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – the free extra-inning runner on second base to open the 10th inning – slid into home just before Baddoo's rocket connected with catcher Eric Haase, who turned to apply the tag. Guerrero had been running on Corey Dickerson's single.

The Tigers then failed to score in the bottom of the 10th, taking a 3-2 loss Saturday at Comerica Park. Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano pitched the ninth and 10th frames without giving up a run.

The Tigers (62-68) are 53-44 since May 8 and 22-17 since the All-Star break.

ATHLETICS 3, YANKEES 2: In Oakland, fresh off their first loss in more than two weeks, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees immediately looked forward.

The Yankees' longest winning streak in nearly 60 years ended at 13 games when Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings and Oakland held on for the victory.

Judge hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, but that's all New York managed against Montas and the A's bullpen.

“A loss is a loss. It's time to start another streak, that's all,” Judge said. “We didn't get the job done, so it's time to turn the page. (The streak) showed what we're capable of. This team is capable of a lot of great things.”

National

MARLINS 6, REDS 1: In Miami, Sandy Alcantara enjoyed a big lead early and finished with a flourish.

Buoyed by uncharacteristic run support, Alcantara had a career-high 12 strikeouts in seven innings to help the Miami beat Cincinnati for the first time in six meetings this year.

Alcantara (8-12) allowed one run and retired the last 11 batters he faced, seven by strikeout.

The Marlins had totaled one run in Alcantara's past two starts and have struggled to score for him all season. But Jesús Sánchez hit a three-run homer against Vladimir Gutiérrez as Miami gave Alcantara a 5-0 lead after one inning.