Robert, Cease help Sox rip Cubs

CHICAGO – Luis Robert homered twice, Dylan Cease tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Chicago Cubs 13-1 on Sunday.

Eloy Jiménez, Yasmani Grandal and Brian Goodwin also connected for the White Sox, who went 5-1 against the Cubs this year. Robert, Jiménez and Goodwin each drove in three runs.

White Sox slugger José Abreu hit a two-run double in a seven-run fifth to get to 101 RBIs with 29 games left. The reigning AL MVP drove in a career-high 123 runs in 2019.

“He's one of the elite run producers in the history of the game,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said.

Jiménez and Cease, who were acquired from the Cubs as part of a five-player trade for left-hander Jose Quintana on July 13, 2017, continued to haunt their former organization.

After Abreu's two-out double over the head of Rafael Ortega in center field, Jiménez chased Kyle Hendricks (14-6) with a three-run homer to right that lifted the White Sox to an 8-1 lead.

Jiménez is batting .372 (16 for 43) with six homers and 14 RBIs in 13 games against the Cubs.

MARLINS 2, REDS 1: In Miami, Jesús Luzardo gave up one hit and no runs in six-plus innings to lead Miami. Luzardo (5-7) tied a career high with eight strikeouts.

Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run homer in the first, his sixth homer of the year and his second in two days. Miami won the final two games of the series after losing 11 in a row to Cincinnati over the past two years.

The Marlins' Anthony Bender pitched two scoreless innings and was helped by two double plays. Dylan Floro gave up a run in the ninth on Joey Votto's sacrifice fly but struck out Kyle Farmer with a runner on second to end the game for his seventh save in 11 chances.

BLUE JAYS 2, TIGERS 1: In Detroit, José Berríos pitched seven strong innings to lead Toronto, which took two of three in a low-scoring series.

Bo Bichette and Kevin Smith homered for Toronto, which won 3-2 on Saturday and lost 2-1 on Friday.

Berríos (9-7) gave up one unearned run on six hits in seven innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter. Tim Mayza got the final four outs for his first career save.

Matt Boyd (3-7) gave up two runs in four innings in his first start since June 14.

INDIANS 7, RED SOX 5: In Cleveland, Oscar Mercado was awarded home plate on a fielder's obstruction call for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for Cleveland.

The Indians trailed 4-0 and didn't have a hit against Boston rookie Tanner Houck until José Ramirez homered with one out in the sixth.

Cleveland was still down 5-4 in the eighth when Austin Hedges hit a tying homer off Austin Davis (0-2).

Mercado then singled and Yu Chang followed with a double down the left field line. Mercado appeared to be thrown out at home, but plate umpire Nic Lentz immediately ruled that Boston second baseman Yairo Munoz had impeded Mercado's progress on the basepaths.

Myles Straw subsequently singled in Chang for an insurance run.