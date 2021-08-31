Cards' Lester keeps Reds reeling

CINCINNATI – Jon Lester gave up one hit while pitching into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals inched closer to the slumping Cincinnati Reds in the NL wild-card race with a 3-1 win Monday night.

The Cardinals closed within 21/2 games of Cincinnati for the second wild-card spot. San Diego is in between them.

The Reds have scored one run in each of their last three games, all losses.

Lester (5-6), in his sixth start for St. Louis since being acquired from Washington on July 30, retired 16 consecutive batters after giving up his only hit, Kyle Farmer's second-inning leadoff home run.

The veteran left-hander walked two and struck out five in 61/3 innings, earning his fourth straight win after losing his first two starts with the Cardinals.

TWINS 3, TIGERS 2: In Detroit, Bailey Ober pitched six solid innings, and Josh Donaldson's two-run homer helped lead Minnesota.

The game, a makeup from a July 16 rainout, was played in front of a minuscule crowd.

The Twins have won three of four. Detroit has lost four of five, scoring only nine runs.

Ober (2-2) held the slumping Tigers' offense to two runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Alex Colome pitching the ninth inning for his 10th save.

Tigers starter Casey Mize (7-7) gave up three runs on five hits – including Donaldson's homer, his 21st of the season – in six innings.