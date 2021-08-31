Chapman's 2 HRs help A's top Tigers 9-3 for 3rd straight win

DETROIT – Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning and cleared the fences again in the ninth, helping the Oakland Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3 Tuesday night.

Mark Canha homered as Oakland won its third straight after losing six in a row. The Tigers have lost four consecutive games, scoring a total of eight runs in those setbacks.

Deolis Guerra (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings after Cole Irvin started and lasted just 4 2-3 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks.

Tarik Skubal (8-12) was roughed up, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings.

Detroit took a 1-0 lead in the first when Robbie Grossman hit his team-leading 20th homer, shortly after being honored as the team’s annual winner of the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association’s Heart and Hustle Award.

The A's got three runs in the third on a homer and two doubles, with coring Starling Marte on Matt Olson’s opposite-field hit down the line in letf.

Detroit loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, but Willi Castro hit into an inning-ending double play.

The A's then pulled away with three more runs in the fifth, taking a 6-1 lead on Canha's two-run homer.

Dustin Garneau and Derek Hill hit solo homers in the fifth, but the Tigers stranded two runners when Jeimer Candelario lined out off Guerra.

Chapman's second homer of the game was his 23rd of the season.

HAIL TO THE CHAMPS

Taylor North, the Little League World Series champions, was invited by the Tigers to watch batting practice and to meet and mingle with players such as Miguel Cabrera.

The team, Michigan's first LLWS champion since 1959, was given a warm ovation from the sparse crowd before the game and each player was presented with a Detroit jersey by the Tigers before the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: DH Mitch Moreland (left wrist) went on the injured list and OF Skye Bolt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Tigers: LHP Miguel Del Pozo needed five stitches, but does not have a concussion, after getting hit on the chin by a line drive Monday.

UP NEXT

Oakland plans to put RHP James Kaprielian (7-4) on the mound Wednesday night while Detroit expects RHP Wily Peralta (3-3) to return from a finger blister that put him on the 10-day injured list.