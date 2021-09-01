Báez, Lindor apologize to fans

NEW YORK – Javier Báez and Francisco Lindor have apologized to Mets fans after Báez revealed that a thumbs-down celebration gesture adopted by players was in part a dig at New York fans who have booed the underperforming ballclub.

Báez and Lindor took turns saying they were sorry less than an hour before first pitch of a game Tuesday against the Miami Marlins. That followed a stern statement from team president Sandy Alderson on Sunday night disavowing the gesture, as well as a team meeting Tuesday in which players said they would stop making it.

“I didn't mean to offend anybody,” Báez said.

Lindor added, “It doesn't look good on our part.”

Hours after the apology, Báez was booed loudly by fans when he pinch hit in the eighth inning. Fans in a sparse crowd stood and turned down their thumbs while he batted, jeering him until he was hit by a 2-2 pitch on the shin and walked to first.

Lindor also was booed before his first at-bat and again after laying down a successful sacrifice bunt in the resumption of a game postponed by rain in the first inning on April 11.

The 28-year-old Báez was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 30 and has hit .210 with four homers and a .709 OPS in 17 games since. Mets fans booed him and others throughout August, when the team has gone 8-19 to fall out of playoff position after leading the NL East for nearly three months.

Players began making the thumbs-down gesture toward their dugout after base hits and other positive plays while at Dodger Stadium from Aug. 20-22.

“When we don't get success, we're going to get booed,” Báez explained Sunday.

American

ATHLETICS 9, TIGERS 3: In Detroit, Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning and cleared the fences again in the ninth, helping Oakland beat Detroit.

Mark Canha homered as Oakland won its third straight after losing six in a row. The Tigers have lost four consecutive games, scoring a total of eight runs in those setbacks.

Deolis Guerra (3-1) pitched 11/3 perfect innings after Cole Irvin started and lasted just 4 2-3 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks.

Tarik Skubal (8-12) was roughed up, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings.

Chapman's second homer of the game was his 23rd of the season.

National

CARDINALS VS. REDS, ppd.: In Cincinnati, the St. Louis-Cincinnati game was postponed because of heavy rain.

The game will be made up today as part of a split doubleheader. The first game will be the rescheduled one and start at 1:10 p.m. and the second one starts at 6:40 p.m.

Both will be seven-inning games.