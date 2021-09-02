Reds, Cards split doubleheader

CINCINNATI – Nick Castellanos drove in six runs with a grand slam and a two-run shot in the first two innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-2 Wednesday night to split a doubleheader.

Cincinnati rocked starter J.A. Happ (8-7) and regained a half-game lead over San Diego for second in the NL wild-card race. St. Louis slipped into a tie for fourth with Philadelphia.

Paul Goldschmidt gave St. Louis the lead with his second homer of the game as the Cardinals won the opener, 5-4. The Cardinals trailed 4-3 before Goldschmidt drove his third homer of the series into the last section of seats in deep right-center field with Tommy Edman on first base in the fourth.

Castellanos' grand-slam was the fourth of five straight Cincinnati hits to start the second against Happ, knocking him out of the game. The left-hander went into the game 3-0 in five starts since being acquired by St. Louis on July 30. The Reds piled up eight hits and seven runs with two walks and no strikeouts against the left-hander. They sent 12 batters to the plate in the second.

American

YANKEES 4, ANGELS 1: In Anaheim, Gerrit Cole racked up a season-high 15 strikeouts over seven excellent innings to earn his AL-leading 14th victory, and New York snapped its four-game losing streak.

Aaron Judge hit his 30th homer and Luke Voit had a two-run single for the Yankees, who had won 13 straight before their skid.

RED SOX 3, RAYS 2: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Jarren Duran had a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth and COVID-19 impacted Boston stopped AL East-leading Tampa Bay's nine-game winning streak.

Rafael Devers opened the ninth with a single off Pete Fairbanks (3-5) , the sixth Rays pitcher, and went to second on Alex Verdugos one-out infield hit. After Christian Vázquez struck out, Duran made it 3-2 on his base-hit to right.

TIGERS 8, ATHLETICS 6: In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, No. 502 of his career, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning as Detroit snapped a four-game skid with the win.

Akil Baddoo and Harold Castro homered and drove in two runs apiece for Detroit, which had lost 12 straight at home to Oakland.

Joe Jimenez (5-1) tossed an inning of scoreless relief for the win, and Gregory Soto earned his 17th save.

National

CUBS 3, TWINS 0: In Minneapolis, Frank Schwindel hit a three-run homer and a pair of Chicago pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a victory over Minnesota.

Justin Steele (3-2) won for the first time since joining the Cubs' rotation on Aug. 10.

The rookie left-hander gave up one hit, walked three and struck out three over five innings, lowering his ERA to 3.48.

Adbert Alzolay worked the final four innings to earn his first career save. He allowed one hit and struck out five.