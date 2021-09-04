Cubs win; manager goes on COVID list

CHICAGO  After he was ejected, Chicago Cubs bench coach Andy Green contemplated how he might pass along his fine to manager David Ross or president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.

Itll probably fall to me though, truth be told, a grinning Green said.

Green took over as manager after Ross and Hoyer tested positive for COVID-19, but he was thrown out in the sixth inning of Chicagos 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Michael Hermosillo homered and drove in three runs, leading the Cubs to their fourth consecutive win. Frank Schwindel also connected, and Ian Happ had three more hits on a wet afternoon at Wrigley Field.

A spokesman for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine in isolation. Both are vaccinated.

Green, who is in his second season on the job, is running the team while Ross is away. But Green was ejected by Tom Hallion after he went out to second hoping to convince the umpires to review Kevin Newmans slide on a potential double play.

Green wasnt sure who managed the team after he was thrown out. He guessed pitching coach Tommy Hottovy.

I didnt stick around to find out. ... At this point in time, your guess is as good as mine, he said.

Anthony Alford hit two long home runs for last-place Pittsburgh, which dropped its fourth straight game. Hoy Park also went deep.

RED SOX 8, INDIANS 5: In Boston, Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff homer in the first inning, then delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh to lead Boston.

Hunter Renfroe added a three-run homer in the seventh as Boston won its third straight, holding its spot for the second AL wild-card spot with 25 games remaining in the regular season.

Kevin Plawecki and Jonathan Araúz also homered for the Red Sox, who added their ninth player to the COVID-related injured list in a one-week span Friday yet won again with a piecemeal lineup.