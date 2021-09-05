Cubs rally past Pirates in 9th to earn 5th win in a row

CHICAGO – Rookie Frank Schwindel hustled hard and sprawled for an RBI single that capped a three-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 Saturday for their fifth straight win.

Schwindel had three hits, including a solo home run that sailed into Wrigley Field's left-field video board. He has five homers in six games and 10 this season.

Alfonso Rivas singled home a run in the ninth that drew the Cubs within 6-5 and Rafael Ortega's third hit of the game tied it when right fielder Ben Gamel couldn't make a diving catch.

With runners on second and third, Schwindel hit a grounder that shortstop Kevin Newman gloved in the hole. Newman pivoted and made a midair throw to first that was wide, and Colin Moran came off the base to catch it.

Schwindel made a dive into the bag and narrowly avoided the tag. The play withstood a video review, handing the Pirates their fifth straight loss.

“What a blast,” said bench coach Andy Green, who is directing the Cubs while manager David Ross is out after a positive COVID-19 test. “That was crazy close. He was fired up and confident that he didn't get tagged.”

“He's done everything you can possible hope a baseball play could do. Now we just want to see it repeat for a long time,” he said.

Schwindel might have been extra pumped after the crowd started chanting his name at the start of his game-ending at-bat.

After all, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound, 29-year-old – nicknamed “Frank the Tank” – has taken over at first base for Anthony Rizzo, shipped at the July 30 trade deadline to the Yankees as the rebuilding Cubs unloaded big-name stars.

“That was awesome,” Schwindel said. “That was the loudest I've heard it here. That was as cool an experience as I've ever had.”

Schwindel says he's not worrying about long-term plans.

“That's the last thing that's crossing my mind,” Schwindel said. “I'm just showing up every day. I'm playing first base for the Chicago Cubs and you can't beat it.”

Chris Stratton (5-1) entered in the eighth with a 6-4 lead but took the loss. Scott Effross (1-0) pitched the ninth for the win.

Yoshi Tsutsugo's towering, solo shot hit the right-field video board in the Pirates first. Wilmer Difo had two RBIs in a five-run fifth, but Pittsburgh couldn't hold on.

American

RED SOX 4, INDIANS 3: In Boston, Alex Verdugo hit an RBI single with bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Boston the win.

Verdugo's two-strike hit over Daniel Johnson's head in right field spoiled a comeback try by Cleveland, which tied the game with three runs in the top of the ninth.

Bobby Bradley hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning, and Franmil Reyes tied the score with a two-run homer, his 25th of the season.

Interleague

REDS 7, TIGERS 4: In Cincinnati, Aristides Aquino hit a three-run homer and Tyler Naquin drove in two with a pinch-hit triple to lift Cincinnati to victory.

Aquino's blast into the left-field seats highlighted a five-run third inning for the Reds, who bounced back after being routed by the Tigers on Friday for their seventh loss in 10 games.

Despite the slump, Cincinnati is still situated in the second NL wildcard slot, ahead of San Diego.