Reyes' home run sparks Indians

BOSTON – Franmil Reyes homered over the Green Monster to spark a three-run third inning – Cleveland's franchise-record tying 19th straight game with a home run – and the Indians salvaged the finale of the series with an 11-5 victory over the COVID-affected Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Reyes added a two-run double and went 4 for 4, and Bradley Zimmer had a two-run single for the Indians, who matched their single-season record streak of homering in consecutive games, set in May of 2000.

J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer and had three RBI, and Hunter Renfroe added three hits for the Red Sox, who had their four-game winning streak halted.

The Red Sox scratched scheduled starter Nick Pivetta before the game, placing him on the COVID-19-related injured list. About 30 minutes before the first pitch, they added infielder/outfielder Danny Santana to the list, giving them 11 players — six position and five pitchers — in the last 10 days.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 0: In Kansas City, Missouri, Brady Singer tossed seven scoreless innings, and Salvador Perez hit another home run to lead Kansas City.

Singer (4-9) matched his season high with seven innings and gave up four hits with no walks and struck out six. It was the third time this season that Singer has issued no walks.

Perez had his third home run of the series, eighth in the last 11 games and 41st of the season. He's second in the majors behind Shohei Ohtani.

TIGERS 4, REDS 1: In Cincinnati, Jeimer Candelario snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run triple as Detroit captured the three-game interleague series.

Akil Baddoo led off the sixth with a line-hugging double to left field. Robbie Grossman reached one out later on Joey Votto's error and stole second. Candelario drove in both runners with a shot just inside first base and down into the right field corner. He scored on Eric Haase's sacrifice fly.

CUBS 11, PIRATES 8: In Chicago, Frank Schwindel hit a go-ahead grand slam, and Matt Duffy homered twice, including a grand slam, to lead Chicago.

With the Cubs trailing 8-7 with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh, Schwindel hit a curveball off reliever Nick Mears to the bleachers in center turn the game around.

Duffy also had three hits and Jason Heyward also went deep as the Cubs won their sixth straight.