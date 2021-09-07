Resilient Rays get win over Red Sox

BOSTON – Down by six runs, facing Red Sox ace Chris Sale and playing at Fenway Park, the Tampa Bay Rays were just getting warmed up.

Add another remarkable win in a charmed season for these resilient Rays.

Austin Meadows hit a tying, inside-the-park homer in the ninth inning, Nelson Cruz had a go-ahead single in the 10th and Tampa Bay rallied past Boston 11-10 on Monday.

“That's the biggest win of the year, for sure,” Meadows said. “All year we just find a way.”

The AL East leaders took advantage of four errors, the biggest when center fielder Alex Verdugo appeared to lose Cruz's high fly in the sun with bases loaded and two outs in the fourth.

The ball glanced off Verdugo's glove and Cruz wound up circling the bases on the play, scoring on second baseman Taylor Motter's wild throw that let Tampa Bay close to 7-5 against Sale.

Cruz also homered and had a pair of RBI singles as the Rays increased their AL East lead to 81/2 games over New York. The Red Sox missed a chance to move ahead of the Yankees for the top AL wild-card spot.

“You can't give a big league team more than 27 outs and we did,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “The whole day today they made us pay.”

BLUE JAYS 8, YANKEES 0: In New York, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 40th homer, Marcus Semien went deep twice and the Toronto Blue Jays won for the fifth straight time.

Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8) pitched six effective innings as the Blue Jays won for the eighth time in nine games.

PIRATES 6, TIGERS 3: In Pittsburgh, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo each hit a two-run single during Pittsburgh's four-run seventh inning, and the Pirates ended their six-game losing streak.

Chasen Shreve (3-1) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. David Bednar struck out the side in order in the ninth for his third save. He has a sparkling 0.86 ERA in 29 games since June 18.

The Tigers got two hits from Robbie Grossman. Kyle Funkhouser (6-3) gave up all four runs in the seventh to take the loss.

DODGERS 5, CARDINALS 1: In St. Louis, Max Scherzer struck out 13 in his hometown and Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer, leading the Dodgers to the win.

Scherzer (13-4) permitted one unearned run and six hits in eight innings. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is six strikeouts away from becoming the 19th player in big league history to reach 3,000.

The Cardinals lost for the fourth time in five games. They dropped 31/2 games back of idle San Diego for the second NL wild card.

TWINS 5, INDIANS 2: In Cleveland, Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer and doubled three times for the Twins.

The 28-year-old Polanco is three homers away from tying the Twins' single-season record for a switch-hitter set by Chili Davis in 1991.

Franmil Reyes connected to give the Indians at least one homer in a franchise-record 20 straight games. The team's previous single-season record was set in May 2000.

The Twins got two in the first against Logan Allen (1-6). Michael Pineda (5-8) pitched three scoreless innings for the win.