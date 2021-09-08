Reds end Cubs' winning streak

CHICAGO – Wade Miley pitched seven effective innings, Nick Castellanos homered and the Cincinnati Reds got a sorely needed victory, topping the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Cincinnati had dropped seven of nine to lose ground in the NL playoff race. The Reds began the day one game back of San Diego for the second wild card.

They rebounded behind Miley (12-5), who was coming off one of his worst performances during an impressive season. The veteran left-hander allowed one run and five hits, struck out eight and walked none.

Miley, tagged for five runs and 12 hits over four innings during a 5-4 loss to the Cardinals last week, improved to 6-1 with a 2.67 ERA in his last 11 starts.

Willson Contreras, Rafael Ortega and Ian Happ homered for Chicago, which had won a season-high seven straight. Happ, who finished with three hits, is batting .367 (33 for 90) in his last 24 games.

TWINS 3, INDIANS 0: In Cleveland, John Gant pitched five solid innings to get his first win since joining Minnesota and spoil Cleveland starter Aaron Civale's return from injury.

Brent Rooker homered for the Twins, who have won six of their past seven against the Indians.

Gant (5-9) didn't allow a run on three hits. The right-hander had been winless since May 26 for St. Louis – a span of 27 appearances. This was his fourth start for the Twins, who acquired him in a July 30 trade.

PIRATES 3, TIGERS 2: In Pittsburgh, Ben Gamel had a go-ahead two-run single for the Pirates in the sixth inning among his three hits.

Ke'Bryan Hayes added two hits for the Pirates, who have won the first two games of the series following an 0-for-6 trip to Chicago.

Miguel Cabera went 3 for 4 with a double for the Tigers, raising his career hits total to 2,967. He needs 33 hits in the final 22 games to reach 3,000 this season. Cabrera hit his 500th career home run last month.

Detroit has lost nine of 13 games.

BLUE JAYS 5, YANKEES 1: In New York, Marcus Semien homered again, Alejandro Kirk went deep twice and the surging Toronto Blue Jays beat the skidding Yankees fter New York ace Gerrit Cole exited early with a hamstring injury.

Cole (14-7) was pulled in the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness after allowing a sacrifice fly to Reese McGuire that gave the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead.

Cole allowed three runs, two earned, and five hits in 32/3 innings.

RAYS 12, RED SOX 7: In Boston, the Rays' Nelson Cruz homered twice and, at 41 years old, became the oldest player in major league history to hit 30 home runs in a season.

Tampa Bay increased its AL East lead to 91/2 games over New York. The Red Sox again missed a chance to move ahead of the Yankees for the top AL wild-card spot.

Boston's Bobby Dalbec, who entered the game as a defensive replacement at third base in the eighth inning, hit a pair of two-run homers. Danny Santana also homered for the Red Sox.

Drew Rasmussen (2-1) got the win, going five innings, allowing one run on six hits with no walks and two strikeouts.