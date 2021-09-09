Cubs win on homer in 10th

CHICAGO – Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night for their eighth victory in nine games.

Ian Happ homered for the third straight game, extending his hitting streak to a career-high nine games and helping the Cubs win their third consecutive series.

Joey Votto launched his 29th homer of the season, but his fourth-inning solo shot was all the offense Cincinnati could muster.

The Reds have lost four of six as they fight for a playoff spot. They entered the day tied with San Diego for the second NL wild card.

Automatic runner Willson Contreras advanced from second to third in the 10th on a single by Patrick Wisdom. Heyward then sent a drive to right field off Brad Brach (1-2).

Chicago was boosted by yet another stellar start from Alec Mills, who allowed one run and four hits over six innings. He's given up just three earned runs over his last three starts.

Rowan Wick provided two shutout innings in relief, and Codi Heuer (7-2) worked two hitless innings for the win. Heuer hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 12 outings.

Gutiérrez gave Cincinnati five solid innings on the mound, allowing two hits and one run.

American

MARINERS 8, ASTROS 5: In Houston, José Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning and J.P. Crawford padded the lead with two-run homer as Seattle avoided a sweep with the win.

With the score 4-all, Luis Torrens singled with one out in the Seattle ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Dylan Moore. Jarred Kelenic walked and both runners advanced on a wild pitch by closer Ryan Pressly (5-2).

TWINS 3, INDIANS 0: In Cleveland, Joe Ryan carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his second big league appearance, helping Minnesota beat Cleveland.

Ryan, who was acquired in a July trade with Tampa Bay for slugger Nelson Cruz, retired his first 19 batters before Amed Rosario lined a single through the left side of the infield with one out in the seventh.

RED SOX 2, RAYS 1: In Boston, Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and threw out Joey Wendle trying for a triple from deep center field for the final out of the ninth as Boston beat Tampa Bay.

Renfore's big bat and strong arm helped the Red Sox avoid a three-game sweep.

Interleague

TIGERS 5, PIRATES 1: In Pittsburgh, Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits, and Detroit avoided a sweep with the win.

Cabrera doubled off the Clemente Wall in right field to score Grossman in the first, singled home Akil Baddoo in the third and bounced one up the middle in the fifth to bring in Jonathan Schoop. Grossman singled in his first three at-bats and hit a solo home run just inside the right field foul pole in the seventh.