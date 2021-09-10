A's cruise behind dominant pitching

OAKLAND, Calif. – Sean Manaea struck out nine in seven dominant innings, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Thursday.

Manaea (9-9) allowed one run and five hits in his first win since July 28. The left-hander went 0-3 with an 8.00 ERA in his previous six starts.

Tony Kemp and Matt Chapman each drove in a run for Oakland, which took two of three games in the series.

José Abreu had two hits and drove in a run for the White Sox, who have lost 10 of their last 11 regular-season games at the Oakland Coliseum.

López was charged with one earned run and six hits in five innings.

Andrew Chafin pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his third save.

BLUE JAYS 6, YANKEES 4: In New York, Bo Bichette thumped a leadoff homer in the first inning and singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 42nd homer, and Toronto held off skidding New York for its eighth straight win.

The Blue Jays completed their first four-game sweep in the Bronx since 2003 and pulled within a half-game of New York for the final AL wild card. Toronto has its longest winning streak since an 11-game spurt in 2015.

The Yankees have lost six straight and 10 of 12.

INDIANS 4, TWINS 1: In Cleveland, Franmil Reyes, Oscar Mercado and José Ramirez homered, and Cleveland scored for the first time in three games in the win.

Reyes' two-run shot in the third against Andrew Albers snapped the Indians' 25-inning scoreless streak. The 418-foot blast to center also gave Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

The Indians managed just two runs while dropping the first three games of the series, including 3-0 losses on Tuesday and Wednesday.

National

CARDINALS 2, DODGERS 1: In St. Louis, Tyler O'Neill hit a tiebreaking homer, Cardinals relievers combined for five scoreless innings, and St. Louis salvaged a split of its four-game series against Los Angeles.

The Cardinals climbed within three games of the San Diego Padres for the final NL wild-card spot, while the Dodgers fell 21/2 games behind NL West-leading San Francisco.