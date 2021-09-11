Giants stay hot, beat Cubs

CHICAGO – Kris Bryant drew a pair of standing ovations in his return to Wrigley Field, then Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt homered in the seventh inning to send the San Francisco Giants over the Chicago Cubs 6-1 Friday for their fifth straight win.

The Giants, who entered 21/2 games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, improved to a major league-best 91-50.

It was 1-all when Longoria hit a two-run homer that put San Francisco ahead. Belt connected for a two-run drive later in the inning.

While all eyes were on Bryant in this one, Belt has been fueling the Giants during their most recent surge.

The 33-year-old first baseman added a double and two walks, giving him eight hits in 17 at-bats his last four games.

“I don't know if I can get more confident than I am right now,” Belt deadpanned. “I just named myself captain.”

Belt apparently proclaimed himself captain of the club on recent flight. Longoria joking responded by taping a “C” on the front of Belt's jersey before Friday's game – and Belt wore it while reaching base four times.

“I wasn't going to wear it, but everybody thought that I should,” Belt said.

Bauer won't pitch again this season

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season. Major League Baseball and the players' association extended his administrative leave through the end of the World Series on Friday.

Bauer was placed on seven days' paid leave July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players' union after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters this year. MLB and the union have since agreed to several extensions.

Red Sox's Sale has COVID-19

Chris Sale has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his next start. A Red Sox spokesman confirmed the result Friday morning, two days before the seven-time All-Star was to face the White Sox in Chicago.

The result is yet another setback for the 32-year-old left-hander, who missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Since returning Aug. 14, Sale is 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA.