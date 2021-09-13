Happ, bullpen shut out Reds

ST. LOUIS – J.A. Happ threw 51/3 shutout innings in the St. Louis Cardinals' 2-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Nolan Arenado homered for the second game in a row, and Happ combined with four other hurlers on a five-hit shutout.

St. Louis has won four of six. The Cardinals began the day two games behind Cincinnati and San Diego for the final NL wild-card spot. Cincinnati, which won the first game of the series, has lost five of seven.

Happ lasted just one inning and gave up seven runs on eight hits in a career-worst outing of a 12-2 loss at Cincinnati on Sept. 1.

“It cost me several nights sleep,” Happ said. “You do your best to flush it. It's easier said than done. You have an outing like that, you want to do anything to get it back.”

GIANTS 6, CUBS 5: In Chicago, Wilmer Flores homered and drove in three runs, and Kris Bryant scored two against his former team as San Francisco claimed its season-high seventh straight win.

Owners of the best record in the majors, the Giants matched their longest streak since a seven-game run in August 2020.

They were rolling along with a 6-3 lead in the seventh before the Cubs scored two while chasing Logan Webb (10-3). Chicago had the bases loaded with one out when submarining right-hander Tyler Rogers caught Willson Contreras looking at an 84 mph fastball on a 3-2 count. He then struck out Alfonso Rivas swinging at a 3-2 pitch with the crowd on its feet.

DODGERS 8, PADRES 0: In Los Angeles, Max Scherzer got his 3,000th career strikeout and took a perfect game into the eighth inning as Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep.

Scherzer retired his first 22 batters before Eric Hosmer doubled to deep right with one out in the eighth. The 37-year-old All-Star reached 3,000 career strikeouts in the fifth when Hosmer went down swinging.

WHITE SOX 2, RED SOX 1: In Chicago, Leury Garcia hit a game-ending home run with two outs in the ninth inning.

After Boston reliever Garrett Whitlock (8-4) struck out Eloy Jiménez and Yasmani Grandal to begin the inning, Garcia fell behind 0-2 before hitting a 98 mph fastball over the center-field fence. It was the fifth homer of the season for Garcia.

TIGERS 8, RAYS 7, 11 inn.: In Detroit, Robbie Grossman drove in the winning run by walking with loaded as Detroit took two of three from AL East-leading Tampa Bay. Jeimer Candelario homered twice for the Tigers.

The walk issued by J.P. Feyereisen (4-4) brought in Victor Reyes.

BREWERS 11, INDIANS 1: In Cleveland, Eric Lauer no-hit Cleveland into the sixth inning a day after Milwaukee threw a history-making no-no, and his teammates belted five homers.

Just hours after Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combined on the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season – and Cleveland's record third time being no-hit this year – Lauer threatened to make it two in a row.